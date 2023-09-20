Kota Factory Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The third season of the famous web series Kota Factory will be available on Netflix in 2023, according to reports.

Netflix has verified that the premiere of the third season will occur in September 2022. The forthcoming season of Kota Factory will get back the storyline with a few new characters. Netflix plans to announce the release date for Season 3 of Kota Factor in November 2022.

Netflix has formally renewed Season 3 of Kota factory. The renowned Hindi-language web series “Kota Factory” is captivating the Indian audience.

The first a couple of years depicted the difficulties engineering entrance exam candidates in Kota, Rajasthan confronted. The show’s unique premise and relatable characters have quickly attracted a large following.

The storyline of The Viral Fever’s Kota Factory has received a great deal of praise. It has been acknowledged as one of the greatest TVF productions of all time.

The plot centers on Vaibhav (Mayur More), a 16-year-old Itarsi native who relocates to Kota.

Vaibhav’s struggle to enlist during the Indian Institute for Technology (IIT) and his success on the Joint Entrance Test are depicted in the film.

Critics gave the series positive evaluations, praising its authentic black-and-white aesthetic and astounding technical achievements.

Kota Factory Season 3 Release Date

The producers of Kota Factory, Viral Fever, may shortly announce the premiere date for the new season. According to reports, Netflix intends to release the third installment of the acclaimed online series Kota Factory in the year 2023.

However, it is anticipated that the third season of Kota Factory will premiere by the end of 2023.

Kota Factory Season 3 Cast

Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey

Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena

Alam Khan as Uday Gupta

Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya

Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat

Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal

Urvi Singh as Meenal Parek

Vipul Singh as Mahesh

Rohit Sukhwani as Rohit

Arun Kumar as Deepak

Harish Peddinti as Bablu

Sanyam Bafna as Aayush

Loveleen Mishra as PG Aunty

Jasmeet Singh Bhatia as Parminder sir

Shivankit Singh Parihar as Awasthi sir

Jyoti Gauba as Vaibhav’s mother

Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar as Vaibhav’s father

Saurabh Khanna as Vice Principal Mehta

Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer

Kota Factory Season 3 Plot

The premise of the online series Kota Factory revolves around Kota candidates preparing to sit for IIT JEE.

The behaviors and daily activities of IIT JEE aspirants are crucial to the narrative. The program portrays the daily struggles encountered by the average Kota aspirant.

In both its first and second seasons, the web series Kota Factory possesses five episodes. After combining the episodes from the two seasons, there will be a total of ten.

A charming aspect of Kota Factory is how this web series depicts not only the scholastic lives of coaching students, but also their private lives. It demonstrates how they handle their platonic and romantic relationships.

Due to these factors, the audience experiences an immediate emotional connection to this series.

Consequently, Season 3 will consist primarily of the same elements as Season 2, with the addition of new challenges and events.

