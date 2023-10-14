Kono Oto Tomare Chapter 130 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Tomare Kono Oto! 130 Chapter They read a lot of stories, and some of those stories have a tremendous impact on their bodies, brains, and souls.

Stories that highlight a brief moment in someone’s life or the healing process are sure to resonate with a large audience.

Readers have been unable to put Kono Oto Tomare down as it first started and are anxiously anticipating the weekly releasing a new chapter since it is such a wonderful book.

If you were a passionate Kono Oto Tomare fan in the past! and are now unsure as to when the most recent chapter will be published, then you don’t need to worry as we have you covered.

Tomare Kono Oto! The protagonists will engage in a brand-new musical showdown in Chapter 128 with the intention of reaching new heights.

It will be interesting to watch where the musical series goes after numerous chapters and with its diverse range of people.

With its demonstration of melody in a format where sound isn’t possible, the manga did a fantastic job.

The manga is the source of shows like Beck and Your Lie to April, thus this combination has been present for a while.

Before they changed into animation and became well-known series, both of the series were strictly manga.

Bocchi the Rock, an animated series that swept the globe and transformed every pink hair into a Bocchi, is the most current illustration of this.

There are now two seasons left in this series, which made its anime premiere. Although its influence was not as large as that of the three we previously listed, this does not imply that the series is of poor worth.

Although Chihaya lost to Yumi-san, Harada-sensei upheld her honor by triumphing over Sudo-kun to terminate the hair challenge.

It presents a different story—the story of ambitious musicians who found fresh success after joining a high school group.

Kono Oto Tomare Chapter 130 Release Date

The Kono Oto Tomare! 130th chapter will be released on October 27, 2023. Kono Oto Tomare!, a well-liked manga series Online access to all 130 chapters will be soon accessible.

Readers will remain engaged in Kono Oto Tomare! until the very end because to the compelling narrative and multifaceted characters.

Kono Oto Tomare Chapter 130 Trailer

Kono Oto Tomare Chapter 130 Plot

Kono Oto Tomare, sometimes referred to as Stop This Sound, is a tale written by Sakura Amyuu. She created the story’s illustration as well.

The main character of the novel belongs to the Koto Music Club of Takezou Kurata’s high school, which is not well known outside of the school.

He was left in charge of the club after the remaining club members graduated, so he carried on as president.

Takezou Kurata was about to quit the club until Chika Kudou, a notorious troublemaker in the school, came up to him and invited him to join.

Even though the club is in an immediate danger, Takezou won’t let him in because he’s worried about the rumors that are going around about him.

Takezou learns that Chika could not be as bad of a person as he had first assumed and that she has a very strange relationship to the club.

Takezou accepts Chika into the group as a direct result of this. After that, the renowned koto player Satowa Houzuki made the decision to become a member of the group.

She uses her seductive demeanor to persuade Michitaka Sakai, Saneyasu Adachi, and Kouta Mizuhara—three of Kudo’s energetic friends—to join the dying club.

To Kurata’s dismay, Houzuki says that now that the club has enough players to maintain its standing, they would seek to improve their koto skills and vie for the title of best in the country.

Tomare Kono Oto! The people who our main cast will be fighting against in the competition are first introduced to us in Chapter 128.

To avoid seeming out of the ordinary to the readers, the series’ tone must be changed appropriately in the following chapter.

The reason was that the previous chapter had too much wholesome vitality for just one chapter. More or less, the two series’ major ships were on the open seas.

It’s obvious what the love future for these four individuals in the upcoming chapters will be.

But whether or not that will have an impact on the upcoming tournament is still up in the air.

Since Koto Club has won all of the competition’s rounds to date, they are currently in a position to win more easily than anybody else.

From DrCoke at MangaHelpers: Takezou ends up being the only member of the “Koto” club because the senior club members graduated.

After the start of the next academic year, Takezou will need to find new club members or the group will be disbanded.

A new member suddenly bursts into the almost empty club room and demands to be admitted.