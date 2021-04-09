Kimetsu no Yaiba: These are the demons that appear in season 1

The demons of Kimetsu no Yaiba are immortal and (mostly) malevolent beings who serve as the main antagonists of the series of anime. While all demons share basic abilities and weaknesses, there is a wide variety of demons throughout the series.

All demons possess immortality, regenerative abilities, flesh manipulation, and physical abilities beyond those of humans. Consuming humans allows demons to grow in strength and accumulate power in the series by Koyoharu Gotouge.

Demons also possess unique abilities, known as Blood Demon Arts, which are spells that they can cast due to the unique nature of their blood. These abilities combined create a wide range of demons throughout the Kimetsu no Yaiba universe.

Demon weakness in Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demons’ weaknesses tend to be relatively universal; the fatal burns of sunlight, being beheaded by Nichirin Blades, Wisteria Blossoms and the Curse of Kibutsuji affect all demons (with a few exceptions).

However, each demon’s unique abilities mean that Slayers must always adapt to defeat their enemies. To who The Truth News there is a guide to the biggest demons of the first anime season.

Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro’s sister (Photo: Ufotable)

Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro’s sister

After turning into a demon during a massacre of his family, Tanjiro declares that he will find a way to restore Nezuko’s humanity. The bond of Nezuko Kamado with her brother is what separates her from most other demons.

Tamayo and Yushiro, allies of Demon Slayers

Tamayo and Yushiro are two other demonic protagonists that Tanjiro and Nezuko are in Asakusa, Tokyo. After a chance encounter with Muzan Kibutsuji, the Slayers discover that the demon pair also hopes to defeat Kibutsuji, the leading villain of the demons.

The demon of the hand

The Demon of the Hand it was a ruthless demon that Tanjiro encountered during the Final Selection. The demon had been captured by a young Sakonji Urokodaki, the Water Hashira retired, and trapped in Fujikasane Mountain to be used as an obstacle for the Final Selection.

Enraged, the Hand Demon vowed to kill as many of Urokodaki’s trained apprentices as he could, consuming 13 of them before being beheaded by Tanjiro. The consumption of a large number of humans made the demon well versed in manipulating its flesh, creating an armor with its own additional limbs.

These additional limbs, in addition to the thick muscles in his neck, caused several blades to break before he could be beheaded. However, Tanjiro managed to defeat him and thus free the souls of his victims.

This is what the Demon Slayer characters look like (Photo: Ufotable)

Susamaru y Yahaba

Susamaru y Yahaba they were demons sent by Muzan Kibutsuji to hunt down Tanjiro in Asakusa. Susamaru has a fierce fighting style centered around the incredibly dense Temari balls and Yahaba possesses two transformed eyes in the palms of her hands that guide her senses in the shonen series.

Kyogai (The Drum Demon)

Kyogai, the drum demon, possesses 6 Tsuzumi drums embedded in his body. The drums could spin the room, teleport the occupants of the mansion, and create a slash attack. Kyogai was a ex Doce Kizuki, but Muzan demoted him for not being strong enough.

The “Family” Of Spiders

The clan consisted of five members; the Mother, who could turn people into puppets with her cobwebs, the Son, who could manipulate poison, the Daughter, who could manipulate silk, the Spider-Father, who could metamorphose into a stronger form, and Rui, the lowest 5 of the Twelve Kizuki.

Muzan Kibutsuji y los Doce Kizuki

Muzan Kibutsuji es el demonio original and also the strongest there is. He has physical, mental, and supernatural abilities that surpass all other demons combined. Kibutsuji has the ability to create new demons with his blood.

The Twelve Kizuki are twelve powerful demons who share blood with Muzan and who serve him more closely. They are divided into upper rank 6 and lower rank 6, although after Rui’s death, Muzan destroyed the remaining lower ranks after he deemed them too weak to be useful in Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!