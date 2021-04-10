Kimetsu no Yaiba records another arrest for theft of manga copies

Even in 2021, months after the phenomenon of Kimetsu no Yaiba explode, they keep talking about manga. However, it is often spoken for the evil actions of certain people and a number of unpleasant situations.

Once again, the series of Koyoharu Gotouge was at the center of a robbery precisely because of its incredible and immense popularity. Few series have the success of Demon Slayer, with more than 150 million copies sold, but even fewer titles end up being the center of attention due to unpleasant events.

Man tries to steal manga from Kimetsu no Yaiba

As reported by Yahoo! News Japan, the arrest of a man who tried to steal all 23 volumes of the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga from a library in Sapporo, Chuo district. The 26-year-old, in fact, would have tried to hide the volumes of the manga in a bag without going through the cash register.

Kimetsu no Yaiba has recorded several robbery attempts in 2021

However, due to their suspicious attitudes was noticed by a security guard which quickly thwarted the robbery attempt. Despite being only a loot of about 100 euros, the man did know “that he had stolen them to resell them quickly given the popularity of the manga.”

Unfortunately this is just the umpteenth case of theft regarding Koyoharu Gotouge’s jewel, just think of this recent arrest of a man caught selling pirated DVDs. The Truth News previously reported that there are even unofficial figures for sale that have been discovered by the Japanese police.

On the other hand, the success of the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is due in large part to its successful first anime season and its film Mugen Train. Ufotable confirmed that the feature film will arrive abroad at the end of April and that a season 2 will debut sometime in 2021.

