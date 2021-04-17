Kimetsu no Yaiba proves the success of canon movies

In October 2020, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba –Mugen Train (Infinity Train) was released in Japanese theaters and quickly took the entire Japanese film industry by storm. While the movie of anime It has not yet been released worldwide, the hype has moved to other international countries, generating a successful record.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train adapts the Mugen Train arc from the manga, making it a must-see for anyone keeping up with the anime series. The Truth News previously reported that the feature film of Ufotable It is season 1.5 of the show.

Following a story within the manga makes the movie canon, which was rare before. Most of the films attached to a franchise are simply filler or just an epic side story.

(Foto: Ufotable) Promocional de Kimetsu no Yaiba –Mugen Train

Are there any canon anime movies?

They existed before, as in the case of Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie: Conqueror of Shambala, which concluded the 2003 series Fullmetal Alchemist, but they were still a minority. Following the massive success of Kimetsu no Yaiba, other franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen Y Black Clover canon movies have been announced.

A canonical film adapts a story from the source material, turning it into a movie rather than part of a season. In the past, anime movies they were mainly side stories and were generally given to more popular and longer-running series such as Dragon Ball Y Naruto.

These films show original stories with the same cast of characters in a completely new situation for both anime viewers and manga readers. Often, are created together with the original author from the manga or light novel to keep the narrative and tone consistent with the main story.

At the same time, they are a fun and optional watch to understand the bigger story. With the idea of ​​canonical anime movies becoming more popular, this will of course create more buzz around a movie that will later be branded as a must see to continue seeing a franchise.

This will give fans the opportunity to experience history in a cinematic environment with incredible sound, surrounded by other fans of the series. This creates more revenue at the box office for the studios as typically one would not need to watch an anime movie to understand the rest of the franchise if it is not canon.

With a theatrical release, the movie will probably will have a bigger budget, promising higher quality production. Also, if the arc being adapted is short, it could be better represented in an epic movie.

For example, Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train arc is quite short in the manga and works well simply as a movie to move onto the series next season. Ufotable received a lot of fan acceptance and ushered in a second anime season.

Where to see Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train in Mexico?

Fans who wish to see the Kimetsu no Yaiba movie on Mexico Y Latin America they can do it from the April 22, 2021. This was made possible by Konnichiwa Festival and its film event that constantly brings other anime films to the big screen.

