Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train reveals new Japanese box office record

The movie of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train made its grand premiere in Japan last October, and although the anime is just beginning to reach foreign territories, it has already broken all kinds of box office records throughout its history in Japan.

So is! It has become one of the most popular anime feature films of all time, in the few months since it was initially released in theaters, and now the film of Demon Slayer (Guardians of the Night) has reached another milestone.

According to a new report on its Mantan Web box office performance, Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train has surpassed the 37.7 billion yen at the total box office (about $ 358.9 million) and more than 27.45 million tickets sold since its original release in Japanese theaters.

Now that the movie is beginning to roll out into international territories, that number is only preparing to increase. The Truth News He shares above the information that confirms this new record for the Koyoharu Gotouge franchise.

El futuro de Kimetsu no Yaiba

However, the success of the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime is not limited to its performance at the box office, as it has been such a success that a second season of the anime produced by Ufotable has been officially announced.

Kimetsu no Yaiba 2 – Arch Entertainment District

Scheduled for a release sometime this year, the second season of the series will take on the series arc from manga original from Koyoharu Gotouge immediately after the events of the feature film Mugen Train.

With the new season picking up after the events of the new movie, there is a hope from fans in North America that they will be able to see the movie for themselves before this new season arrives.

The latest announcement regarding the film’s North American release noted that there were still plans for a theatrical release of the film this year, but there has yet to be an official update on that front as of this writing. Remember that you can see the first season of Kimetsu no Yaiba in Crunchyroll.

