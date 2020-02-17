Entertainment

         'Killing Eve': the third season of the feminist thriller already has a release date

Eve and Villanelle already have everything ready for their return to television. BBC America has announced that season 3 of 'Killing Eve' will be released on April 26 in the US. In Spain, HBO has not yet announced the date but considering that they usually issue it the next day, we can expect its arrival by 27.

After the bloody end of season 2, in these new episodes we see our protagonists try to survive without the addiction of having an "enemy": for Villanelle (Jodie Comer), Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, Villanelle will never find her.


However a death will put them new towards collision towards each other. While both will be reanalyzing their alliances and enmity in a new season that will be written, this time, by Suzanne Heathcore in the tradition of changing screenwriters each season. And, let's see how they are doing because it showed moderately in the second.

Season three of 'Killing Eve' will have in its main cast Eat, Oh, Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia. Also this season they are incorporated Give me Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac Y Evgenia Dodina.

