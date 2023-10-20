Kidnapping Day Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Following his acclaimed debut in the Netflix K-drama The Glory, Park Sung-hoon is experiencing a surge in popularity.

The actor then appeared in the comedy-romance thriller Not Others and will next be seen in the comedy-crime The Kidnapping Day.

The story of Kim Myung-joon, a poor guy with a kind heart who kidnaps Choi Ro-hee and unexpectedly finds himself taking custody of her, is told in the criminal thriller Kidnapping Day.

Based on Jung Hae-Yeon’s novel of the same name, “The Kidnapping Day” is a South Korean television drama series.

On September 13, 2023, the television drama series, which was adapted by “AStory” and “KT Studio Genie” and was overseen by Park Yoo-young, had its debut.

The public has shown the series a lot of love and appreciation ever since the first episode was released. Out of a possible twelve, the creators have only so far created seven.

The 12-part mystery black comedy series, created by Korea’s AStory, will premiere on September 13 and air once a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. In Korea, the pay-TV network ENA will air the series.

The plot follows a father-turned-clumsy kidnapper as well as a brilliant child as they work together to solve a string of murders and riddles. It is based on the Korean novel of the same name.

The Kidnapping Day serves as a comedy-thriller film produced by Park Yoo-young that is based on the Jung Hae-yeon novel of the same name published in Korea.

Yoon Kye-sang, Park Sung-hoon, Yu Na, Kim Shin-rok, Kim Sang-ho, and Seo Ji-hee are among the actors who appear in the drama along with other cast members.

The play depicts the tale of a weak father who concedes that his plan to abduct a wealthy child fails when he learns that the child’s parents have passed away.

The man claims to be the child’s father, but the young girl has begun to lose her memory as a result of an event that occurred before her abduction.

However, as he attempts to find out what actually occurred, the young girl quickly exposes his web of fabrications.

Kidnapping Day Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Park Yoo-Young’s drama Kidnapping Day has not yet come to an end. The first season’s episodes are still being made available by the show’s creators.

On September 13, 2023, the first episode of Season 1 broadcast for the first time. Since then, seven of the remaining twelve episodes have been made available.

The eighth episode will debut on October 11, 2023. The final installment of Season 1 is reportedly scheduled to air on October 18, 2023. Therefore, it is too soon to predict whether or not The Kidnapping Day Episode 2 will be released.

We must wait longer to view the future season because the show’s creators have not yet made any announcements on its renewal. Beginning in 2024, if the series is renewed, we can anticipate seeing it on television.

Kidnapping Day Season 2 Cast

Yoon Kye Sang as Kim Myeong Jun

Yu Na as Choi Ro Hee

Kim Shin Rok as Seo Hye Eun

Park Sung Hoon as Det. Park Sang Yoon

Kim Sang Ho as Park Cheol Won

Seo Jae Hee as Dr. Mo Eun Sun

Kang Young Seok as Jayden

Kidnapping Day Season 2 Trailer

Kidnapping Day Season 2 Plot

The father-daughter relationship among Kim Myung-joon and Choi Ro-Hee is the main theme of the crime-thriller series “The Kidnapping Day.”

Our protagonists, Kim Myung-Joon and Choi Ho-Ree, are wealthy family members who are introduced to us throughout the novel.

Kim Myung-Joon plays the character of a father who is unable to protect his children. A parent must undergo a life-saving procedure in order to resume regular life after learning that his daughter has a fatal illness.

When Kim and his wife struggled to raise money for their daughter’s surgery, things became worse and they became even more desperate.

The husband of Kim came to her with a risky proposition that promised a significant inflow of cash at this challenging moment.

In a bizarre turn of events, Kim accidentally collided with Choi Ho-Ree herself as he walked up to her home, which subsequently hosted Choi’s memorial.

Kim, who is devastated by the events, chooses to take the girl to his house, where they eventually form a close father-daughter relationship. But all of his attempts were in futile because he was unable to get in touch with Choi’s family.

Choi Ho-Ree begins to believe Kim is her father after losing her memory, while Kim makes a promise to himself to reunite the little child with her family.

He made the decision to visit Choi’s house in order to look into the situation as his curiosity gradually won out over him.

However, fate had other ideas for them! When Kim arrived at her house, Choi’s parents had already passed away and their body was being taken away for funeral rites.

On the other hand, Choi Ho-Ree now discovers the lies Kim has been telling her and quickly comes to the conclusion that he is not her biological dad and that Kim has been deceiving her about their true identities for the entire time.

In the seventh episode of the show, Choi Ho-Ree insists that Kim phone Choi Taek-Kyun to negotiate a fee in exchange for Choi’s return to her family.

When Choi Taek-Kyun brings up the subject with Ho-Ree, she makes him a guardian pledge in exchange for his assistance in carrying out her scheme. As the narrative develops, Mo Eun appears.

She admits to Sang Yoon that she actually has AIDS, and that when she failed to respond to therapy, Chairman Choi terminated her adoption and put Professor Choi in her place.

Jaden, on the other hand, becomes enraged and makes an attempt to shoot Kim after learning that she had spoken to Taek-Kyun.

Ho-Ree reveals to Jaden how they devised a strategy to save Kim and how Taek-Kyun assisted them in the process.