Netflix revealed a couple of weeks ago that the anime B: The Beginning will be returning after two years with a new season, which will be named B: The Beginning Succession and will premiere worldwide on March 18 continuing under the studio Production I.G. This season will feature Latin American dubbing and we can already see the first promotional video.

The trailer also features ACCAMER’s ending “Be Down”.

The cast returns for this new season and Yoshihiro Ike will return to compose the music.