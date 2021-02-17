Ken the Warrior: that time the protagonists of Saint Seiya appeared in an episode

Ken the Warrior is a very important work for the history of Japanese culture, a title that has become famous even outside the territory of the Rising Sun. Yet, within some episodes there are some brilliant easter eggs that not all fans of the work know. Here is a very special one.

Before going into detail, we refer you to some insights on Ken the Warrior, in this case that of the comparison between Toki and Kenshiro. However, the famous anime adaptation of the masterpiece by Tetsuo Hara hides some particular details that may have escaped you at a first viewing of the television series.

A fan has thus tracked down and shared one of the most interesting cameos of the anime, or the appearance of the protagonists of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac, within episode 117. As you can see yourself from the screens attached at the bottom of the news, by sharpening the eye it is possible to trace two iconic Knights, Andromeda, quite recognizable, and Siryu due to the characteristic colors of his Armor. A particularly interesting easter egg that is difficult to observe without an external hint.

And you, on the other hand, had you ever noticed particular cameo within the Ken the Warrior anime? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page, but not before having taken a look at the 5 best villains of the work.