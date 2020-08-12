Juventus began its renovation: it contacted the agent of a player of the Argentine national team

Share it:

Rodirgo De Paul became one of the regulars called up to the Argentine national team (EVARISTO SA / AFP)

Juventus is the lord and master of Calcio, winning the last 9 Scudettos. However, in the Turin club they are not satisfied and seek to carry out an important renovation to go in search of the long-awaited and elusive Champions League, a competition that has not won since 1996 (then it fell in 5 finals).

As a first measure, the leadership decided to do without Maurizio Sarri and bet on Andrea Pirlo, who will make his debut as a technical director. The new captain of the ship began to take weighty measures, such as providing a list of expendables where weighty names appear such as those of Sami Khedira (he has offers from Qatar), Blaise Matuidi (he is one step away from being presented at Inter Miami ), Gonzalo Higuaín, Douglas Costa, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio and Aaron Ramsey.

The next step was to bring the names of the footballers he would seek to incorporate into his new project to the technical secretariat. According Sportmediaset, the Vecchia Signora began negotiations for one of the "fixed" Lionel Scaloni in the Argentine team.

The aforementioned medium ensures that Juventus representatives contacted Rodrigo De Paul's agent, the great figure of Udinese and one of the best players of last season in Serie A. The emerged from the Racing quarry played 35 games, in which he scored 7 goals and provided 7 assists (1 for the Italian Cup).

Rodrigo De Paul, one of the main figures of Udinese (Reuters)

Those from Friuli want between 30 and 35 million euros for the midfielder, an amount that from Turin they will seek to lower and do not rule out including a footballer as part of payment. The website ensures that "The coach likes De Paul's way of playing very much, so much so that he asked the leadership to try to take it away from Fiorentina and Milan" , the other two institutions interested in hiring at the wheel.

With Luca Gotti as coach, the albiceleste he began to play higher on the field of play, ceasing to be the "brain" of the team in many moments to become a forward to be feared.

Another data that marks the imminent departure of the former Valencia is his salary, which is currently around 800 thousand euros per season. Any of the three interested clubs (especially Juventus) offer you better contractual conditions.

It is worth noting that Rodrigo De Paul is not the only footballer who could emigrate from Udinese, a club that finished last season in 14th place in the standings. Goalkeeper Juan Musso, for example, is in the orbit of Inter.

