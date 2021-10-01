Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Remarried in South Carolina

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married again. Last Time When they Married Secretly in NYC Courthouse. But now they have married again in front of Friends and Families. They both said their “I do’s” Again at their luxurious wedding in South Carolina.

Almost a year after they legally tie the knot in the courthouse. They again Exchanged vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Waterfront Resort in South Carolina on a Monday, September 30.

According to the reports that are collected by our intel, The couple did fly Down South during the weekend for their Second Wedding in a Private Plane.

There was some controversy when Bieber Has booked the Resort for his Second Wedding. Some Hotel Guests were annoyed as the Hotel has closed the Venue due to Bieber’s Wedding.

If we can talk about what did they wear on their wedding, then you must be excited to know that Hailey did look stunning in a Heavenly White Gown with a Sheer white Dreamy Veil. Meanwhile, Justin wore a dapper Black Chic Tuxedo. But As you all Know Justin Looks Dashing in Anything that he wears.

Which Celebrities Join the Wedding?

Well, There were limited invitations to Bieber’s Second Wedding. Hailey Baldwin’s Father Stephen Baldwin and Uncle Billy Baldwin were present at the Wedding. Kyle Massey, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Justin’s manager Scooter Braun were present at the wedding.

The Couple also threw a Lavish Cocktail Party On Sunday Evening that included a total of 36 Close Family and Friends. The singer shared a picture on his Instagram account of his new Audemars Piguet watch. He gifted this watch to himself just before walking down the aisle.