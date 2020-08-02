Justice League, Warner Bros. challenges fans to create the best Cyborg costume

Share it:

Waiting for the first trailer of the Snyder Cut, Warner Bros. has decided to throw the gauntlet of the challenge to fans of Justice League scattered around the globe: who will be able to draw or create the best Cyborg armor?

"Cyborg Fan: we want to see your cyborg creations for DC Fandome! Send us your artistic works! ", it reads in the post of the official account of Warner Bros. It seems that the initiative includes both fan art and actual cosplay.

Beyond the nice challenge, the intent of the authors seems to be that of pay attention to the character played by Ray Fisher, who according to Zack Snyder should play a very important role in the new edition of the film. It is also likely Cyborg is wearing a revised and corrected version of the armor with whom we have known him. The fact that it was made almost entirely in CGI for the Joss Whedon film has led to several controversy, focused on poor visual performance that influenced the character's movements, making them particularly unnatural.

We will see what Snyder has in store for us: although he did not have the opportunity to make additional shots it is likely that his original material contained a completely different vision for Cyborg. Meanwhile Ray Fisher continues to shoot zero on Joss Whedon, blaming him for keeping disrespectful behavior on set.