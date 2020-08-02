Entertainment

Justice League, Warner Bros. challenges fans to create the best Cyborg costume

August 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Waiting for the first trailer of the Snyder Cut, Warner Bros. has decided to throw the gauntlet of the challenge to fans of Justice League scattered around the globe: who will be able to draw or create the best Cyborg armor?

"Cyborg Fan: we want to see your cyborg creations for DC Fandome! Send us your artistic works! ", it reads in the post of the official account of Warner Bros. It seems that the initiative includes both fan art and actual cosplay.

Beyond the nice challenge, the intent of the authors seems to be that of pay attention to the character played by Ray Fisher, who according to Zack Snyder should play a very important role in the new edition of the film. It is also likely Cyborg is wearing a revised and corrected version of the armor with whom we have known him. The fact that it was made almost entirely in CGI for the Joss Whedon film has led to several controversy, focused on poor visual performance that influenced the character's movements, making them particularly unnatural.

READ:  Tenet, the European summer release of Nolan's film is increasingly certain: the new details

We will see what Snyder has in store for us: although he did not have the opportunity to make additional shots it is likely that his original material contained a completely different vision for Cyborg. Meanwhile Ray Fisher continues to shoot zero on Joss Whedon, blaming him for keeping disrespectful behavior on set.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.