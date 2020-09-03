Jump Special Anime Festa is coming: new anime announcements coming?

Share it:

The cancellation of the Jump Festa 2020, the most followed Japanese Shueisha event due to its range of announcements, forced the Japanese giant to run for cover to anticipate the event in a live streaming special. Here, then, comes the Jump Special Anime Festa.

What happened to Dragon Ball Super 2? The answer to this question, although we potentially exclude the possibility, could occur on the occasion of the aforementioned event, a hope that will particularly attract the attention of the community. In any case, there will be numerous news at the streaming event including a talk show with several voice actors who will anticipate new anime announcements.

As if this were not enough, there will be further details on the major titles in the pipeline, including information and trailer for Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, as well as a special event dedicated entirely to Demon Slayer and Jujustu Kaisen, two of the most anticipated titles in a key animated by the community. The appointment for all this is set for next 11 October, we therefore suggest you stay tuned through our pages so as not to miss the next news.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the Jump Special Anime Festa to replace the Jump Festa 2020? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.