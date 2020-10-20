Jujutsu Kaisen, official: each episode of the anime will include an unreleased post-credit scene

The anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen made its debut a few weeks ago, and has already become one of the most popular of the fall season. Fans of the manga, in particular, seem to have particularly enjoyed the pacing of the first episodes, and apparently MAPPA has absolutely no intention of speeding up the times.

According to what was stated by the author Gege Akutami, in fact, not only the anime will take all the time necessary to adapt the original story in the best way, but unreleased scenes will even be added immediately after the credits of each episode, in order to further deepen the relationships between the characters.

Episode 3, titled “Girl of Steel”, showed the first of these “shorts” right after the spectacular Ending Theme ended. The scene in question saw the four protagonists engaged in a nice discussion about sushi. From the fourth episode onwards, every single episode will include an original scene, written by the author for the occasion. Below you can take a look at the storyboard of the first short.

We remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen is available on Crunchyroll with subtitles in Italian, and that the episodes are published every Friday in the evening. The first season will consist of twenty-four episodes.