Jujutsu Kaisen: Mei Mei is ready to conquer you in the beautiful Sronnie cosplay

The first season of the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen has recently ended and has found great success among fans of the genre, becoming one of the most followed series in the autumn and winter season, thanks above all to the amount of extravagant characters and situations expertly presented by the author Gege Akutami.

To make each episode noteworthy is the introduction of new characters who will play more or less marginal roles in the story of the young Yuji Itadori, and among these there was a particular first-year student who is only interested in money, that is Mei Mei. Although she did not appear many times during the Kyoto Goodwill Event, and in general of the first season, the last episodes have anticipated her greater involvement in the future, and to pay homage to her the fan @sronnie has published on Instagram the images that you can find in bottom of the page.

The cosplay made by the enthusiast has many features in common with the original design, starting from the hair and the dress, but to emphasize even more a similarity is the pose adopted by Mei Mei, shown as the last image in the post. What do you think of this interpretation? Let us know in the comments below.

We remind you that the sales of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have reached 40 million copies, and we leave you to the announcement of the Jujutsu-Fest, a new event scheduled for June.