Jujutsu Kaisen and Act Age will be the two pillars of Weekly Shonen Jump

Weekly Shonen Jump has let go of Demon Slayer, one of the greatest hits of the entire history of the magazine of the house Shueisha. Not only because this week has brought Ghost Inn – La Locanda di Yuna to a close and the next will be The Promised Neverland. So who will the new faces be? It looks like they will be Jujutsu Kaisen is Act-Age.

With a huge series replacement, this Weekly Shonen Jump 2020 is also becoming an opportunity for the new mangaka. From this point of view, manga born in 2018 are receiving a lot of attention and the magazine is particularly focusing on Jujutsu Kaisen, by Gege Akutami, and Act-Age, by the duo Usazaki and Matsuki.

The editorial department of Shueisha confirmed to Yahoo in an interview that Jujutsu Kaisen will become an editorial success as soon as the anime will air at the end of the year. It's not only Shueisha has confirmed the manga, given that for many Japanese booksellers the successor of Demon Slayer is Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Weekly Shonen Jump's second recent hit is Act-Age, a particular manga in many ways and which has not made the same numbers as its colleague but has sanctioned several collaborations with important partnerships in the Japanese world. With a theatrical adaptation in programming, for now there are no official news about an anime but with a success of this magnitude it will arrive sooner or later, perhaps as early as 2021.

Have you already read the two manga? And do you think they can become the two fixed faces of Weekly Shonen Jump for years to come?