Josh Boone and the delay of 'The New Mutants'

'The New Mutants' She has been in a loop of constant delay since filming began. Disney's purchase of Fox created a ripple effect on some of the releases of several movies, with the premiere of this tape being postponed twice in the past to avoid being released at the same time as 'Deadpool 2' and 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'. Now that it was finally going to be released in theaters, all this commotion caused by the coronavirus has prevented it from happening, although its director, Josh Boone, is not too worried about it, or at least he said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"In editing, we were probably up to 75 percent. We go back and finish it. It took a couple of months, but it was nice to be able to return. Knate Lee, my co-writer, and I haven't seen her in a year. We made a lot of changes here and there that we hadn't thought about a year before. "

It seems that these changes that Boone talks about have positively affected the film, which has had years to close its final edition, so we expect a fairly high-quality final product. Despite what was rumored, no new footage was ever shot again in these years, and even though it had different elements of horror in the film, it ended up with a final PG-13 rating. With the Coronavirus pandemic still active, the film's new release date is unknown, although it was rumored that it might come to light directly online.