Josee, the Tiger and the Fish: Studio Bones' tear-jerking film postponed for Covid

The official website of the new Studio Bones Josee film, the Tiger and the Fish confirmed a few moments ago that production has been suspended for some months due to Covid problems, and that consequently the release of the film will slip from the summer of 2020 to a date to be set. To be forgiven, the study showed a new key visual.

At the bottom you can take a look at the illustration shared by the official Twitter profile a few moments ago, in which the protagonists Tsuneoo and Josee enjoy some fresh air. The message accompanying the image reads as follows: "We are sorry to inform you that the film debut of Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, initially scheduled for this summer, has been postponed to a later date due to problems related to the recent health emergency. We hope that you will continue to follow us in the coming months and that we will celebrate the new release date with us. More information will be shared on our website".

We remind you that Kotaro Tamura (Noragami) is directing the adaptation works at Studio Bones, together with the character design manager Nao Emoto (Or Maidens in Your Savage Season) and the animation director Harako Izuka (Tamayura, Children of the Whales). The screenplay, based on the original novel, was revised by Sayaka Kauwamura (Strobe Edge), while the music was composed by Evan Call, formerly responsible for Violet Evergarden's OST.

And what do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more then, you can take a look at the first images of Josee, the Tiger and the Fish.