JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: the anime is official, part 6 arrives

It was in the air, only the officiality was missing that finally came: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will receive an animated adaptation that will continue the television project curated by David Production. A first promotional announcement teaser trailer was also shown for the occasion.

Already yesterday the official domain of the Jojo Part 6 project was leaked, a leak that had sparked the hypotheses of the fans regarding the event held this morning in live. Sure, the streaming presentation was overwhelmed by controversy, in particular by the staff of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure exasperated by users who, albeit paying the ticket to enter the live stream, recorded their screen by uploading it illegally online, a phenomenon that risked putting into question the success of the announcement of theanime adaptation of Part 6.

In any case, Stone Ocean will finally receive its coveted television transposition even if the release date has not yet been confirmed. However, you can pass the wait with the teaser trailer attached at the bottom of the news. Part 6 of Jojo, set 10 years after Vento Aureo, follows the events of Joylne Cujoh who ends up in prison following a crime he never committed.

And you, instead, were you expecting official confirmation on the occasion of the special event dedicated to Hirohiko Araki’s jewel? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.