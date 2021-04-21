Discord to remain independent, ending talks with Microsoft according to new reports

According to reports, Discord ha finished your conversations with Microsoft in order to reach an agreement on the possibility of being acquired. And in addition to having decided to remain independent, the company would be focusing on a possible initial public offering.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Discord has stopped the conversations with at least three companies looking to buy the popular chat platform, including Microsoft, which was reportedly prepared to offer a deal for a worth at least $ 10 billion.

Although the discussions have ended for now without an agreement, sources close to the matter confirm that they always could “rekindled in the future.”.

Previously this potential deal was said to be ready to close as soon as this month, and that Xbox boss Phil Spencer was part of the discussions, as he would clearly have a benefit for the community de Xbox.

This is yet another deal Microsoft was trying to secure, following 2020 talks about a possible TikTok purchase, after concerns about the platform’s security brought it under scrutiny by the Trump administration.

In any case, Discord has been around since 2015 and is one of the community’s favorite platforms of players to enjoy group chat (among other interesting social features for players). Its popularity led the company to earn $ 130 million in revenue during 2020. And it even managed to get a valuation of 7 billion dollars. To the point that the platform was worth more than 2K or Capcom.

If goods Microsoft may not end up buying Discord (at least in the short term), recently completed its $ 7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media, bringing in IPs like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom and much more.