'John Wick': Diane Keaton sneaks into the movie

The John Wick saga is giving us so many joys that we will be eternally grateful to Chad Stahelski and company for giving us the character of Keanu Reeves. In fact, thanks to this series of films we have been able to recover the best Reeves, which is experiencing a rise in popularity shortly before seen in his career. The 'Kenaissance' call it. 'Keanucimiento' for Spanish speakers.

This next year, in 2021, the fourth installment will be released, which is now known as 'John Wick 4' and, although we still do not know the cast of actors that will accompany Keanu Reeves in his new adventure, we do know that maybe Diane Keaton wants to join the saga. The veteran actress, who shared filming with Keanu in the classic 'When you least expect it' in 2003, met again in public with the actor at the last Oscars gala, and it seems that, after the spotlights, they are still very good friends.

Keaton, very active in social networks, shared on his Instagram a small video of 'John Wick 3: Parabellum', but with a new montage, in which he mixes one of the fighting scenes of the movie with his movie 'The club the first wives', when his character intervenes in a fight between Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler.

Diane, who has already confirmed that she will meet again with her companions of 'The First Wives Club', could also meet Keanu Reeves again. Wouldn't it be wonderful? Well, as Annie Hall would say … La di da, la di da, la la.