Joe Jonas melts Instagram with THIS photo of Sophie Turner for Valentine's Day

After learning this week that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas they have started the year with the good news that they will be parents, today, February 14, one of our celebrity bets that were to celebrate with many doses of sugar Valentine's Day it was this.

The couple is living one of the sweetest moments of their lives, or at least that is what two media have confirmed, because none of them has spoken on social networks to make public the news of their new fatherhood. And it is not that they are in a spiritual retreat, nor that they no longer use Instagram or Twitter frequently. In fact, today Joe Jonas wanted to shout his love to the four winds on Instagram With this sweet and sweet photo.

Sophie Turner, the protagonist of the last photo that Joe Jonas has uploaded for Valentine's Day

Before you even brush your teeth, the first thing you have done Joe Jonas As soon as he has risen, he has been publishing a photo with Sophie on his Instagram Stories and, also, one of them alone in his main feed. While in his Stories he has chosen to share a funny selfie of the two with a bright pink eyeshadow of one of the popular filters we use every day, in his feed he published a photo of Sophie spinning in a wooded park in Milan. To accompany such beauty, the subtitle chosen has been a red heart. Elegant and very romantic.