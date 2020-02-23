Joe Jonas congratulates Sophie Turner on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A little over a week ago we knew the news: Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child with Joe Jonas, a good news that quickly positioned the media focus on the couple of artists who are going through their best moments both professionally and personally. Of course, they have not yet said "peep", so we are all super-tempted to either verbalize something and we can open a bottle of champagne at ease. So today when the actress celebrated her 24th birthday and her husband dedicated some tender words on Instagram, we uncorked the bottle without thinking. Also, the message that comes with intimate photography included is well worth it.

The interpreter of the Jonas Brothers chose a snapshot of Sophie taken by the photographer @cupofjoe in which the actress appears with a tied plaid shirt, an informal pickup and golden hoops. A postcard that accompanied some emotional words:

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. Life is much better with you❤️. ”

As we know that you have been wanting more, we leave you with those we have listed as the most cute moments of the couple.