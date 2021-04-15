Demon Slayer makes Megan Thee Stallion fall in love: the singer pays homage to the anime on Instagram!

Megan Thee Stallion she is an artist who needs no introduction. A singer who at the age of twenty-six has already taken home twenty-one awards in the music field, and which is currently in the Top 50 of the most listened to musicians in the world. But what are your passions outside of music? As you well know, the souls are in pole position.

Over the past few months the girl has repeatedly declared her love for My Hero Academia and for many other Japanese animated series, and today she has decided to dedicate a tribute to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in view of the film’s release in US theaters. Below you can take a look at the nail art shared by the singer on Instagram, and scrolling through the comments you can see when the fans appreciated the quote.

Megan Thee Stallion never hid her passion, and because of hers anime-themed post on a profile with over twenty-two million followers the popularity of some series has grown dramatically. The girl’s tributes also arrived in the east, and a few months ago Kohei Horikoshi’s right-hand man decided to return the favor by portraying her in the role of a heroine from My Hero Academia.

And what do you think of it? Impressed by this nail art? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that the Demon Slayer film will arrive in the US on April 23, so keep following us to stay informed on the results at the box office!