Joe Dante's masterpiece based in the most indiscreet neighborhood in the United States

There are few, very few, the masters of horror able to achieve a perfect comedy With a gender title. John Landis got it with 'An American Werewolf in London' ('An American Werewolf in London'). Sam Raimi with his 'Hell Possession' ('Evil Dead'). Recently debutante Jordan Peele did the same with the excellent 'Let me out' ('Get Out').

There is no one living here

That would be so difficult to repeat Joe Dante for the fifth time with 'You will not kill … the neighbor' ('The' Burbs', 1989), this hilarious neighborhood history with secrets in which it would be, practically, the last great comedy of that other star called Tom Hanks.

Titled 'Bay Window' during part of the development process, Dante held a series of meetings with screenwriter Dana Olsen to get rid of the parodic spirit of Hitchcock's work that gave off that title and focus more on the comicity of the classic haunted house story with the one he had most in common.

As American folklore is full of neighborhoods full of criminal secrets, murders of axes and basements full of misery, Olsen only needed to throw away memory and recapitulate his super normal childhood. "I had an ultra-normal childhood, but our city was full of psychopaths. It had a legendary murder with axes in the 30s, and from time to time one could always see on the front page of the newspaper things like librarian murders his family. "

Rarely has a study had so much common sense as Universal when he decided to put the director of 'Piranha', 'Gremlins' or' The Prodigious Chip 'at the head of Olsen's story, which had already changed the title to' Life in the 'burbs'.

In a completely illogical way, and therefore totally expected, the film was not well received by critics. Fortunately, the public did respond, and the film was placed in the first position of the US box office, dethroning 'The Fly II' of the good one of Chris Walas of number one and doubling the already classic 'The amazing adventures of Bill and Ted '. Yes, it is quite incredible how there were plenty of weekends in the late eighties.

To finish rounding the job, Jerry Goldsmith contributed one of his most amazing works in a soundtrack that has just been reissued for the first time on vinyl with a presentation that pulls back. Goldsmith, Dante's old collaborator and composer in nine feature films, presented what may be the best collaboration between the two.

During the filming of 'You will not kill … the neighbor' there was a strike by screenwriters, so the "touch-ups" during the filming were the product of improvisation and the good work of an absolutely delivered cast Playing the funniest game of their lives. This spontaneity can also be seen in the Goldsmith composition, which knows how to give the score the same personality as the characters in the film.

"The score is very similar to that spirit of filming. There are clearer and faster parts, but when it comes to showing the bad guys we always have the organ reigning the function, even if it is in a parodic tone. I imagined the movie with Morricone music And a lot of western sound.

Goldsmith returned at times to his work in 'On the toughest path'. So "Morricone" was the thing that Dante used his 'Se Sei Qualcuno è Colpa Mia', from the soundtrack of 'My name is none', as a temporary clue to the scene in which Ray and his neighbor Art approach to the house of the Klopek. The theme would be replaced by Goldsmith's 'Let's go' piece.

The film was not accompanied by any soundtrack album at the time of its release, and Goldsmith and movie fans they had to wait three years until the arrival of the original CD by the hands of the eternal Varese Sarabande.

The disc came out in a limited circulation of 2,500 copies that lasted about eight years to run out. A new extended version, and with the full score (the previous version presented half) would come out with 3,000 copies in 2007, and the circulation was sold in a couple of weeks. What things. Maybe you should consider get a copy of the new edition.

This is my neighborhood

Although Dante and Goldsmith are number one in theirs, the movie would not be what it is without the cast first. Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher and Corey Feldman. Almost nothing. In addition, Rick Ducommun in the role of his life, and a lot of regulars of the Dante universe, such as Wendy Schaal, Dick Miller (of course) and Robert Picardo.

The auction is put by the neighbors of the house that occupies 669 (or will it be 666?) Of Mayfield Place, the Klopek. Henry Gibson, Brother Theodore and Courtney Gains are an unbeatable choice to compose the most amazing monstrous family since the Monster or the Addams. Pure family gender history.

There are over the hour and forty-two minutes (forty-five in the workprint included in some foreign editions) endless family names and situations in the Dante universe, as the eternal and recently disappeared Dick Miller, who as I said before here appears picking up the garbage with the always funny Robert Picardo.

What there is is an ending that changed radically from the one originally raised. And is that once the production had the signing of Hanks, no one could consider a pessimistic ending.

What he endured until the end was that last collapse of the fourth wall with the mythical phrase of the character of Corey Feldman, who also fully agreed with our feelings.

God, we love that street.