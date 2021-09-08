Jio GigaFiber Cheapest Fiber – Setup Box – Broadband Plans Launch on Reliance AGM

Today, Reliance Industries Limited is done with AGM 2019. And the biggest announcement they have made with Jio Fiber. Actually, People are waiting for it. They said to mark the date, Jio Fiber will be commercially launched on September 5. Jio Choose this date because it will be a third Aniversary if Reliance’s Jio.

Along with Jio GigaFiber, they included Jio-Setup Box, Jio Postpaid Plus Plans for Fiber Customers, JioFiber Welcome Offers as well as Partner Program with Microsoft.

Reliance Chairman, Mr. Mukesh Ambani revealed that, Till now, Jio GigaFiber received the 15 Million Regertation to use it. Most of them have been for Fiber Home Broadband Plants. He States that, about the management of the Jio Fiber. They have the plan to reach 20 Million residences and 15 Million Business for more than 1600 Towns.

Jio GigaFiber Cheapest Fiber:

Last year, they have announced for the 1,100 towns. Now they are stepping up for the 1,600 towns. They have tested from 2016 and from now, they have succeeded to initialize the JioFiber in 5 Lakh Homes.

Plans for Jio GigaFiber will reside between 700 INR to 10,000 INR. For that, Initial plan starts with the 100 Mbps and sooner they also announce the 1 Gbps plat. Ambani Said that They Design the plans for every segment, from bottom to top they want to provide the solid internet. Best Thing About the Jio GigaFiber is, You can voice call from home to any Indian operators. It is not cut down the rates.

Setup Box – Broadband Plans

Jio Connect with the International Calls As well. For that pack is starting from 500 INR per month. And you can call US and Canada People with unlimited International Calling Plan through Jio GigaFiber.

Also, Good News for Hardcore Web series and Video Content Lover. Jio GigaFiber is to collaborate and provides premium subscriptions. Hotstar Premium and Netflix are leading to Online Streaming Services.

Premium Jio Fiber users can watch the movie when movies are released. This Service they Called First Day First Show and it will is lauched in 2020.

Reliance AGM Highlights