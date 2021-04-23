OPPO Enco Air: TWS headphones with up to 24 hours of autonomy and less than 100 euros for Europe

We are getting used to seeing wireless headphones hit the market, which are generally known as TWS or ‘True Wireless System’, from OPPO’s Enco line. The Chinese manufacturer continues to strengthen its catalog and the last to arrive, also setting foot in Europe, are the OPPO Enco Air.

The new headphones have a design that is already quite characteristic of this type of device that Powerfully reminds us of the original Apple AirPods. In addition, it comes with noise cancellation although only for calls, no active cancellation for other uses. Let’s see what they have for us.

Noise cancellation for calls and high definition sound

The new OPPO Enco Air receive the model number W32, so we could consider them as the evolution of the OPPO Enco W31 that have been on the market for some time. The new headphones arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and they have drivers of unknown size although they offer high definition sound as well as powerful bass.

On board the OPPO Enco Air we find a pair of microphones to cancel ambient noise at the time we are attending a phone call, but we will not enjoy this cancellation in other situations. The manufacturer also does not specify the size of the battery (the box has 440 mAh) or its individual duration, but the set (headphones plus transport box) promises 24 hours of music and up to 15 hours of calls.

We will also have touch controls with which we can control music playback and answer calls, and they will be on sale in white and black, to choose from. The price set for the departure of these Enco Buds Air is 99.90 euros in Europe, at the moment only in Italy. We will be attentive in case they reach more markets.

Via | Gizmochina