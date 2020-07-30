Jim Carrey, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle: the stars gathered for a new show on FaceTime

Share it:

The strange trio formed by Jim Carrey, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle has made a lot of talk in recent days for the bizarre initiative that has seen them protagonists: a comic show whose location remained secret until a few minutes before the start!

The details of the evening, which had an audience of only 100 people, comes from Rock himself, who shared two photos of the secret event on Instagram. The secrecy of the Dave Chapelle & Friends it was an integral part of the charm of the initiative and much little has transpired in terms of photos or clips, if not those desired by the trio of comedians.

"I went to Ohio and did a Covid-proof show with Dave and Jim Carrey, who did joined us on FaceTime and even ended the evening. It was a really crazy and horrible year, but this is certainly one of the moments to remember ", these are the words of Rock to comment on the shots you will find below.

The improvisation of Carrey, although it cannot be considered a true return on the scene, will certainly have pleased the fans who attended the evening and those like us who learned about it late. The actor of The Mask and Ace Ventura had indeed announced the categorical withdrawal from the scenes in 2017, declaring that they no longer have anything to give or ask the world of entertainment.