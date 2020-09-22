Jett The Far Shore, the PS5 indie can’t make it for 2020: postponement announced

The announcement of Jett: The Far Shore dates back to the PlayStation 5 show organized by Sony for June of this year. During the streaming appointment, the developers of Superbrothers had presented to the public the reveal trailer of this sci-fi adventure.

Initially expected for the 2020 holiday season, the title set in deep space was nevertheless the protagonist of a postponement. The software house at work on Jett: The Far Shore has in fact communicated to the community the need for additional time to complete the creation of the game. The need to pay particular attention, in these complex times, to the health and well-being of the members of the Superbrothers team also contributed to extending the timing.

Consequently, Jett: The Far Shore is now expected in the course of 2021, without more specific time indications. The release of the game remains scheduled on PlayStation 5, but also on PlayStation 4 e PC, with an exclusivity agreement for the Epic Games Store. In order to explore the universe painted by this indie title, it will therefore be necessary to wait several more months.

For all the details on this production that seems to merge mechanics to the No Man’s Sky and atmospheres from Interstellar, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich preview of Jett: The Far Shore, edited by our Claudio Cugliandro.