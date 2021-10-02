“13 Reasons Why” Season 4: Will Clay and Group have to face the consequences of Bryce’s Death? [Spoilers Ahead]

“Thirteen Reasons Why” Season 3 has left all the Fans with a Major Cliffhanger. Fans Are eagerly waiting for the next season. There are so many unanswered questions after the season 3 finale.

“Thirteen Reasons Why” is one of the most popular series on Netflix. With the increasing crowd that loves the Series, It has made an impeccable Growth among other series.

This series is a good competitor against the series like Stranger Things, The Rookie, Iron Fists, The Sinner and Many more Popular series on Netflix.

“Thirteen Reasons Why” is rated 7.9 on IMDB due to the loving and supportive fans all over this vast world. The Series has successfully completed 3 Seasons. Now, It is headed toward the fourth season to shock the fans with its twisted storyline.

Season 3 has left so many loose ends to tie up in the Upcoming Season. Fans are so curious to know about season 4 release date and what will happen in season 4.

We can Assure you that Season 4 will be more exciting and shocking than all previous seasons. There are many things left yet to serve the audience in season 4.

When Will Season 4 Release?

Well, On August 1, Netflix has announced officially that “Thirteen Reasons Why” will be back for its fourth season. As the third season was released recently back on 23 August 2019, There is no chance of releasing the upcoming season in the very near future.

We can just hope that Filming for season 4 starts this year. If the Filming is started late then the series will also premiere late. That’s the Logic.

The release date of Season 4 is not officially disclosed yet. So We can predict that season 4 might arrive in the late 2020 or early 2021. Fans have to wait Patiently for The Upcoming Season.

Will Clay and His Group have to Face the Consequences of Bryce’s Death in Season 4?

Many things have happened in season 3. But the most important thing is that Bryce is Dead. Some fans loved that Bryce is dead in the Series because of his cruel actions. Fans express their joy through the comments on Social Media.

If you have seen season 3, then you should know that Alex did kill Bryce Walker. He killed him by throwing him into the river. But it is not only Alex who Played a Part in Bryce’s Death. The whole group was involved in his death in some way or another.

As we know that Ani Achola Spun the story such that Everyone believes Monty killed Bryce. Well, Monty is also Dead so he can not do anything about it. So Let The Dead Bury The Dead stands Perfectly.

In Season 4 Clay Jenson, Tony Padilla, Alex, Jessica, Ani, Tyler, Justin, and Zach, These All Characters can go to jail. If there is any evidence against them which is surely present there.

