Jazz player Ellis Marsalis Jr dies of Coronavirus

Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a famous New Orleans musical family, died at the age of 85 last Wednesday night of a pneumonia caused by the Coronavirus, leaving six children and a profound legacy. "My dad was a giant musician and teacher, but an even better father. He gave his all for us to develop our full potential," said his son Branford.

Four of the patriarch's six children are musicians: Wynton, a trumpet player, is an icon of North American jazz and is jazz director of the Lincoln Center in New York. Branford, saxophonist, led the band "The Tonight Show" and toured with Sting. Delfeayo, trombonist, is a prominent music producer and artist. And Jason, a percussionist, has his own band and accompanies others as well. Ellis III, who decided that music was not his thing, is a photographer and poet in Baltimore.









"Pneumonia was the direct cause of death, but it was caused by COVID-19," Ellis Marsalis III confirmed to the AP in a telephone interview. She said she drove from Baltimore on Sunday to accompany her father, who was hospitalized in Louisiana. , a state that has been severely affected by the pandemic. Other family members also spent time with him. "He left the same way he lived: accepting reality"Wynton tweeted in a message with photos of his father.

Branford included in his letter a text that he said he received from Harvard Law Professor David Wilkins, "We can all marvel at the absolute audacity of a man who believed he could teach his black children to be excellent in a world that rejected that possibility, and then watch them come to redefine what excellence means forever. "

My daddy was a humble man with a lyrical sound that captured the spirit of place – New Orleans, the Crescent City, The Big Easy, the Curve. He was a stone-cold believer without extravagant tastes … https://t.co/cBwRdtWv0j – Wynton Marsalis (@wyntonmarsalis)

Ellis Marsalis Jr. was born in New Orleans, the son of a hotel operator where he met black touring musicians who were unable to stay in downtown hotels where they performed due to racial segregation. He played the saxophone in high school; He also played the piano for when he went to study at Dillard University. Although New Orleans was steeped in traditional jazz and rock 'n' roll was a new sound in the 1950s, Marsalis preferred bebop and modern jazz.

His melodic style, jam-packed with improvisations, has been distinctly described as romantic, contemporary, or simply "Louisiana jazz." He always played acoustic, not electric piano, and even playing old classics you could hear a clear link to the bebop of his early years. He founded a record company, ELM, but his recordings were limited until his sons became famous. After that he accompanied them and others on established labels and released his own records.









Ellis Marsalis Jr.'s wife, Dolores, passed away in 2017; he is survived by his sons Branford, Wynton, Ellis III, Delfeayo, Mboya and Jason.

