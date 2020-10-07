“It was an agreed choice”

It has now been several months since the announcement that took fans of theArrowverse, the one who communicated the farewell of Ruby Rose to the role of Batwoman, but the actress wanted to return to the matter to offer clarification.

There have been many rumors that in the meantime have circulated about the possible ones motives of the actress, some even unflattering (there was talk of a little too much behavior from Diva della Rose, who didn’t particularly like working hours, and so on), but as he had already told in previous interviews, it would seem not to have been so.

Al Jess Cagle Show, Ruby Rose in fact, he explained that not even the serious injury reported on the set was the main reason for his farewell, but rather a series of things: “It wasn’t the injury. I mean, that also played a part, and it made it hard to get back to work so quickly. But the production really went out of their way to try and accommodate me in that sense. We obviously wanted to meet deadlines. But I believe the early shutdown did the biggest damage. We didn’t get to finish the first season, which was a real shame“.

Ma the forced stop also provided time for reflection… “We all reflected on where we had come and where we were at the time, Warner Bros. and Greg Berlanti. So we started talking about it, and we agreed that probably the best decision for the show at the time was that we both take different paths.“.

A choice that, according to Rose, was really spot on, especially given the consequent handover from Kate Kate to a new protagonist: “I really think it was the best decision for the show. And I believe that everything we set out for, we have achieved. As for Kate’s story, it makes sense to let someone else inherit her cape, and it will be a nice creative challenge for the show’s producers.“.

“Saying goodbye to the character was really sad, but I’m also excited about what’s to come now” conclude.

The second season of Batwoman will arrive in 2021 on The CW.