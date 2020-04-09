         "It is disappointing and depressing." Roger Deakins charges against the way Hollywood shoots its blockbusters

Share it:

Those of you who have read or heard me talk about Roger Deakins will know that, as they said in 'Amanece, que no es poco', what I have for the teacher, doubly Oscar-winning, is true devotion. As if not to have it with wonders as 'Life imprisonment', 'Sicario', 'Valor de ley' or '1917' among its credits as director of photography.

Well, today I come back here to tell you about the good of Roger due to his statements in a video interview of an hour and a half that he has given to the Collider medium, in which he has shown a deep disenchantment with the trend that the Hollywood industry has taken in regards, mostly, to their great productions.

"Movies have become more focused on aesthetics than story, content, and what the movie is trying to say. I find it quite disappointing and depressing."

In this direct way, Deakins opened his criticism to the lack of cohesion that reigns in the great productions of film Mecca, in which there is no singing voice that makes everyone row in the same direction.

A camera unit is more than enough

A great example of the latter can be found in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which, with increasing frequency, they are opting for indie or inexperienced film directors behind them. What is the reason for what, a priori, is a risky move? The answer is found in that it is the second unit teams – and even the visual effects teams – and not the top managers, who are responsible for planning the action sequences Hence the great similarity between many of them.

We will not see Deakins, except for a gigantic surprise, in productions of this cut, since he refuses to shoot with more than one camera unit. His wife and collaborator James Ellis Deakins used the pre-production of 'Blade Runner 2049' to illustrate this, pointing out that the line producer calculated that they would need approximately nine units camera to shoot all the material.

"We kept saying 'No, no, we don't need it.' And the producer didn't believe us. The same thing happened with 'Skyfall'. They said, 'Don't you need five or six cameras?' I know they didn't think we could do it with a single camera. "

Deakins reinforced his wife's words:

"It's always the same. They say, 'We need a list of four or five camera crews you want, because we have to have all those shots.' I say, 'Why four or five? No!' I thought it would be I miss asking that on 'Blade Runner' because we had worked with Denis before, quite satisfactorily, I think. But it's always like that with production. In the bigger movies, if someone says, 'Oh, we'll put six cameras on and do the scene.' , I say, 'No, thanks.' "

Of course, for every rule there is an exception. Roger Deakins defends the idea that shooting with multiple camera units is somewhat "cumbersome", but there was a time when he gave his arm to twist. It was during the production of 'Skyfall', in which a second unit traveled to Turkey without the cinematographer to shoot additional material. Deakins authorized the maneuver after making storyboards with very precise directions along with director Sam Mendes. "It wasn't just a second unit going out and doing their thing".

If you have been wanting more wisdom from one of the largest DOPs in the industry today, here is the full interview. Why Any lesson Roger Deakins can give us is little.