Entertainment

Injustice director thinks the game would make a great movie

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice remembered at the time what was seen in the video game InjusticeDespite this, Ed Boon, creative director of NetherRealm, believes that his fighting video game could be adapted to the cinema.

Boon said on Twitter that he was watching Batman v Superman and that he had met Zack Snyder a couple of times in the past and had allowed the team to visit the shoot.

The creative also claimed that seeing this made him even more eager to see the Snyder montage of Justice League. Later, in another tweet, he added "at the same time I think Injustice could be a great movie"and the hashtag #InjusticeMovie started.

Undoubtedly, the epic dramas and combats that take place in the story of Injustice and its sequel would give a lot of play when it comes to reaching the cinema. Also in these titles there is a very wide collection of DC characters that would be incredible to see in the same movie or in a saga of adaptations.

It's hard to imagine DC movie fans against Ed Boon's proposal that who knows if we'll ever see it materialized in theaters.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.