Injustice director thinks the game would make a great movie

The movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice remembered at the time what was seen in the video game InjusticeDespite this, Ed Boon, creative director of NetherRealm, believes that his fighting video game could be adapted to the cinema.

Boon said on Twitter that he was watching Batman v Superman and that he had met Zack Snyder a couple of times in the past and had allowed the team to visit the shoot.

Watching BATMAN V SUPERMAN with @ZackSnyder … kind of. 😉 I met Zack twice, he was kool & let us visit the set in Chicago when they were filming the "death of the Waynes" scene. Makes me wanna see the JUSTICE LEAGUE #ReleaseTheSndyerCut even more. 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/MGdUYysitV – Ed Boon (@noobde) April 5, 2020

The creative also claimed that seeing this made him even more eager to see the Snyder montage of Justice League. Later, in another tweet, he added "at the same time I think Injustice could be a great movie"and the hashtag #InjusticeMovie started.

….. at the same time I think INJUSTICE would make for a great feature film. pic.twitter.com/fqOQsSEtTF – Ed Boon (@noobde) April 5, 2020

Undoubtedly, the epic dramas and combats that take place in the story of Injustice and its sequel would give a lot of play when it comes to reaching the cinema. Also in these titles there is a very wide collection of DC characters that would be incredible to see in the same movie or in a saga of adaptations.

It's hard to imagine DC movie fans against Ed Boon's proposal that who knows if we'll ever see it materialized in theaters.