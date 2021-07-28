Index of Game of Thrones Season 1 to Season 8 Download All

In fantasy movies and action series world, you will love Game of Thrones because it is the most popular and most famous web series in America and which is on everybody’s mind forever it will be.

Of course, this is based on a most-selling book called Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin.

This series revolves around the struggle faced by the families of Westeros, who are so much power, and they are fighting for the control of seven kingdoms.

Everyone is fighting and struggling for their rights and power, the dead rise to control those seven kingdoms, and here they are having a war and battle with each other.

The eighth season is based on who will be winning the Iron Throne and who will gain the powers and rights. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss produce the seasons, and the series was first released on HBO on April 17, 2011.

Index of Game of Thrones

If you are one of those, who have not watched the outstanding season Game of Thrones with its eight-season, here is the index of those eight seasons.

The genre of the series is based on fantasy, serial drama, and tragedy. David Benioff and DB Weiss created the series. Ramin Djawadi gives the theme music. The series was shoot in the United States, and the language is English.

There are a total of eight seasons, and also there are a total of 73 episodes. Executive producers are David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger, Bernadette Caulfield, Bryan Cogman, Miguel Sapochnik, and David Nutter.

The producers of this show are Mark Huffam, Joanna Burn, Frank Doelger, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Bryan Cogman, and Duncan Muggoch.

Cast members of the Game of Thrones:

Sean Bean as Lord Eddard or Ned Stark

Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Tully

Richard Madden as Robb Stark

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark

Art Parkinson as Rickon Stark

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

James Cosmo as Jeor Mormont

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Conleth Hill as Lord Varys

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Rory McCann as The Hound

Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon

Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo

Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Snow

Jonathan Pryce as The High Sparrow

Vladimír Furdík as Night King

Release dates of seasons the Game of Thrones:

Season one: ordered March 2, 2010, filming the Second half of 2010, first aired April 17, 2011, last aired June 19, 2011, novel A Game of Thrones.

Season two: ordered April 19, 2011, filming Second half of 2011, first aired April 1, 2012, last aired June 3, 2012, novel A Clash of Kings.

Season three: ordered April 10, 2012, filming July–November 2012, first aired March 31, 2013, last aired June 9, 2013, novel A Storm of Swords.

Season four: ordered April 2, 2013, filming July–November 2013, first aired April 6, 2014, last aired June 15, 2014, novel A Storm of Swords.

Season five: ordered April 8, 2014, filming July–December 2014, first aired April 12, 2015, last episode June 14, 2015, the novel A Feast for Crows , A Dance with Dragons, and original content.

, and original content. Season six: ordered April 8, 2014, filming July–December 2015, first aired April 24, 2016, last aired June 26, 2016, novel Outline from The Winds of Winter and original content.

and original content. Season seven: ordered April 21, 2016, filming August 2016 – February 2017, first aired July 16, 2017, last aired August 27, 2017, novel Outline from A Dream of Spring and original content.

and original content. Season eight: ordered July 30, 2016, filming October 2017 – July 2018, first aired April 14, 2019, last aired May 19, 2019, novel Outline from A Dream of Spring and original content.

Index of Game of Thrones Season 1

Episode 1: Winter is Coming

Episode 2: The Kingsroad

Episode 3: Lord Snow

Episode 4: Cripples, Bastard, and Broken Things

Episode 5: The Wolf and The Lion

Episode 6: A Golden Crown

Episode 7: You Win, or You Die

Episode 8: The Pointy End

Episode 9: Baelor

Episode 10: Fire and Blood

Overview of Game of Thrones

The first episode is always with the character’s introduction, acting in the season. Lord Eddard, who is the head of the stark family, chooses the hand of the King by King Robert, and Robert is friends with Eddard.

Then comes the decease of the current hand of the king Arryn, by two people who are Jaime Lannister and Cersei Lannister. Ranger Will is warning about white walkers Ned, but he does not accept. Instead, he just ignores and moving ahead. Later, a dead dire wolf is found out by stark’s son, and they adopt them.

King Robert and his wife Cersei are arriving in Winterfell, suggesting the engagement of Sansa and Joffrey Lannister.

Whereas Catelyn receives a message from her sister, Lysa, and a Widow of Arryn, the message is about the suspect on Lannisters because he might kill her husband.

On the other side, Bran sees Jaime and Cersei having sex and wanted to be a secret of this relationship. Unfortunately, Jamie is throwing Bran out of the window when he catches them.

Then in Pentos, Daenerys is marrying Khal Drogo, of course, with the procedure of reclaiming his father’s Throne from King Robert and getting dragon eggs (that too three) in marriage gift.

Eddard Stark is with his daughters, and then they are leaving for the king for the new position for being a king or the head of the king.

Catelyn is grieving on the condition of Bran’s who is very unconscious while others are attacking the place. Also meanwhile, Catelyn is finding the evidence that is proving that Lannisters tried to kill her son.

Here, Bran is awaking from the coma, but he won’t be in the condition to walk again. So instead, Jon is beginning his training with his own excitement.

Arya is demanding to learn the sword from her father and also, he is also hiring Syrio Forel to teach her how to use the sword. Next, Tyrion and Jon are becoming friends, and then Tyrion is departing from the wall.

When in the Kings’ Landing, Eddard is investigating the death of Arryn, and also, he is learning some extraordinary facts. Catelyn is arresting Tyrion for attacking over Bran. Rest of the things you veto watch so that it will be more clear to you.

After arresting Tyrion for his behavior, Catelyn is visiting her sister Lysa, who decides to pass on Tyrion. Varys is revealing that Ser Hugh might kill Arryn to Ned by having his poison.

Arya is warning her father about the plot, which Varys and Illio created against the throne, Bran. After getting recovered, Bran is learning Dothraki Art from Luwin, who will be his master.

Bran is dreaming about three-eyes raven in his dreams, and he is getting so many of them. Tyrion is asking for a trial by combat from the volunteers Lysa and Bronn to fight with them.

Bronn is winning, and where Tyrion is winning the battle, so is free from the punishment. To fulfill his wish, Drogo is putting molten gold on his head, and then later, he dies.

Lord Tywin is giving his half of the force to his son, and the reason behind it is he wants to attack the house of Tully for making the belief that Lannister is beginning the fight with starks and they will be able to run his seven kingdoms by their own. Robert is dead, and also, his brother is flying to the kingdom to claim the crown.

After the arrest of Ned, his son Robb stark is raising an army against the Lannisters. Jon is learning about Ned’s arrest, but he is in no position to help him because he vowed towards the wall and also to kill a dead walker.

Drogo’s army is attacking a village to get funds for their ships where Khal Drogo is getting injured so much.

Ned is taking all the blame to save his daughters’ lives. Yoren is rescuing Arya, and also, he is taking her away.

To saving the life of Drogo, Daenerys is taking help of Mirri’s magic which is black, of course, but Ser Jorah is interrupting the process. So rest, you need to watch the episode to clear things.

After the execution of Ned, Sansa is taken, and also he is a hostage. And meanwhile, Arya is flying away with new companions. Jon is stepping out of the wall with Samwell Tarley to find Benjen Stark.

Whereas Daenerys lost her kid because of Mirri’s magic. As a surprise to everybody, Daenerys is surviving the fire and giving birth to three more dragons.

Index of Game of Thrones Season 2

Episode 1: The North Remembers

Episode 2: The Night Lands

Episode 3: What is Dead May Never Die

Episode 4: Garden of Bones

Episode 5: The Ghost of Harrenhal

Episode 6: The Old Gods And The New

Episode 7: A Man Without Honor

Episode 8: The Prince of Winterfell

Episode 9: Blackwater

Episode 10: Valar Morghulis

Overview: Joffrey becomes the cruel and rude king while Robb starks is heading to the south to avenge his father’s death.

Stannis Baratheon arriving at claiming his rights on the iron throne. And, then the find for Robert’s bastard is further continuing. Finally, Theon is asking his father for the naval force to reach their island.

Jon is witnessing Craster hand over his baby, who is newly born, to the nightwalkers. Balon is refusing Theon’s request for the naval force he was talking about For helping Robb as he wants to be the king of the north.

After Craster’s sacrifice, Craster is demanding rangers to leave his place, and then they are leaving for the wall.

Balon decides to attack north where the king is and makes Theon decide to choose between his father or starks, where Theon decides to serve his father.

After a lot of struggle and difficulties, Daenerys and her army are getting shelter in the city of Qarth, which is based on the brutal desert called the Garden of Bones.

Jaqen H’ghar is offering Arya three lives to save him, and she asks him to kill Tickler first, where he obeys. Also, Arya is demanding another life from Jaqen H’ghar. Theon is faking the execution of bran and Rickon because they are sort of having a plan with it.

Here, Tyrion and Bronn are making some kind of new plan to defeat Stannis. Master Luwin is learning that Bran and Rickon are still alive.

Where Arya is escaping from Harrenhal, Ser is attacking Tyrion’s face. Also, he is making him unconscious by hitting him on the face. Tywin’s army is defeating Stannis’s army in the battle.

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 3

Episode 1: Valar Dohaeris

Episode 2: Dark Wings, Dark Words

Episode 3: Walk of Punishment

Episode 4: And Now The Watch is Ended

Episode 5: Kissed by Fire

Episode 6: The Climb

Episode 7: The Bear and The Maiden Fair

Episode 8: Second Sons

Episode 9: The Rains of Castamere

Episode 10: Mhysa

Overview: The third season is all about revenge, battle, betrayal, winning, and victory. Robb is deciding to marry Frey’s daughter who is Walder.

On another side, Frey’s army is killing Catelyn and the army of Robb in a massacre. Also, Roose Bolton is killing Robb.

The whole massacre was planned by Tywin, who is offering Walder Frey the river run as their ultimate reward.

Roose and his bastard claim the Winterfell where Arya is witnessing the ultimate massacre but then ran away for safety.

Tywin is announcing Sansa’s marriage to Tywin and Cersei’s marriage to Loras while Margery decides to marry Joffrey.

And after the defeat, Melisandre is using the blood of Gendry for her magic, where Stannis is demanding three lives: Robb, Joffrey, and Balon.

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 4

Episode 1: Two Swords

Episode 2: The Lion and The Rose

Episode 3: Breaker of Chains

Episode 4: Breaker of Chains

Episode 5: First of His Name

Episode 6: The Laws of Gods and Men

Episode 7: Mocking Bird

Episode 8: The Mountain and The Viper

Episode 9: The Watchers and the Wall

Episode 10: The Children

Overview: Meanwhile, Daenerys conquers cities with her dragons and marching forward with a huge army force.

Jon is deceiting Ygritte and then returning to the wall. Gilly and Sam are getting attacked by a white walker, which Sam is killing with Dragon glass.

Later, Sam is meeting Bran and then giving him dragon glass for his safety. Finally, as white walkers are returning, Stannis is aiding his help against the threat of white walkers.

After the defeat with Baratheons and the killing Northern Army, members of stark’s family, House Lannister, became more powerful with the help of their allies House Frey and Bolton. Littlefinger is asking for a marriage proposal to Lysa Arryn.

To strengthen their house and make it more powerful, House Lannister is deciding to make House Tyrell their ally for the marriage of Joffery and Margery.

Oberyn is attending the royal marriage, of course, Margery and Joffrey, where Ollena is poisoning Joffrey, and then he is dead. Cersei is blaming Sansa and Tyrion for the murder.

While Sansa is escaping, Tyrion is getting arresting for treason. Jaime believes that Tyrion has not done anything and he is very innocent also, release him. Whereas Tyrion is finding Shae in the bed of his father’s and also, he is killing both of them.

On the other side, the Army of dead walkers is now back, and to protect, wildings are trying to reach the wall of the south by the sources. Arya is leaving the Hound injured and heading to Bravos to search Jaqen. Also, Bran is meeting the three-eyed raven.

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 5

Episode 1: The Wars to Come

Episode 2: The House of Black and White

Episode 3: High Sparrow

Episode 4: Sons of The Harpy

Episode 5: Kill the Boy

Episode 6: Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken

Episode 7: The Gift

Episode 8: Hardhome

Episode 9: The Dance of Dragons

Episode 10: Mother’s Mercy

Overview: Cersei is burying her father and keeps worrying about her daughter, who is now in Dorne, because she murdered Oberyn. She is ordering Jamie to bring her daughter back.

Cersei is getting jealous of Margery as she is thinking of marrying Tommen. Also, she is arresting her and Loras for adultery crime with the help of black sparrows. And then, she is detained by the black sparrows for involving and creating a relationship with Jaime.

After all of these, she is very much in shame and walking, where she is taking the help of Qyburn and her new safety partner or, can say, the bodyguard who is The Mountain.

While Jaime is managing to take Marcella and her fiance back with him, when he tells Marcella that he is her birth father, the next minute, she dies due to a kiss by Ellaria sand which is very poisonous.

Queen Daenerys agreed to marry Hizdahr zo Loraq, but he was attacked, and the tragedy was created when the fighting pits opened.

Here Arya’s training has been started at the house of black and white. She is getting a task by a faceless man, in which she is violating some rules, and as a punishment, she gets blinded by the mean who is faceless.

Sansa is reaching Winterfell with Littlefinger, where she is getting married to Ramsay snow. Theon is helping her because he wants that she shouldn’t be tortured, and then she is running away from this situation.

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 6

Episode 1: The Red Woman

Episode 2: Home

Episode 3: Oathbreaker

Episode 4: Book of the stranger

Episode 5: The Door

Episode 6: Blood of My Blood

Episode 7: The Broken Man

Episode 8: No One

Episode 9: Battle of the Bastard

Episode 10: The Winds of Winter

Overview: So after the death of Jon Snow, there was so much killing. The people are so much awaited for season six because they want to know what the further storyline is and what happened next.

The season is beginning with the awesome news that Jon is brought back with Melisandre’s magic. He is leaving the castle and taking the Winterfell back. Ramsay killed Rickon, and Podrick and Brienne rescue Sansa.

After being so much and after a lot worse, Jon and Sansa are finally meeting while Ramsay is dead here.

Cersei uses Wildfire to kill Margery, Loras, Pycell, High Sparrow, and Lancel Lannister for becoming a queen, which happens when Tommie is dead. Jaime is leaving the king’s landing for Riverrrun, and that’s where the story is getting so exciting.

Daenerys lit the Dothraki lords to survive the fire. She is returning to Meeran with her dragon, and with the help of Tyrion and Jorah, she is killing all the masters of Meeran, which was devastating.

On the other side, Arya is getting her vision back, and Hodor saves Bran from a white walker on the verge of killing him. Bran is learning that the forest children are creating white walkers, becoming the three-eyed raven.

Bran is gifted with the power that he can change the future thing by changing the past. So Yara and Theon are offering their fleet to queen Daenerys.

Bran has a vision where things are cleared like Jon is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaeghar Targaryen, so in a way, Daenerys is his aunt.

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 7

Episode 1: Dragonstone

Episode 2: Stormborn

Episode 3: The Queen’s Justice

Episode 4: The Spoils of War

Episode 5: Eastwatch

Episode 6: Beyond the Wall

Episode 7: The Dragon and The Wolf

Overview: So there are seven episodes in season seven. So the season starts with Arya, who is killing all the persons involved in the Red wedding and returning to Winterfell After learning that Jon is returning. Bran is also returning to the Winterfell, and then a reunion is going between all the siblings.

Sam is learning that Dragonstone is made up of dragon glass which can kill all the white walkers, and then Jorah will suffer from the advanced greyscale disease, which is very harmful, and also, he could die with this, so it was in a way too dangerous.

Melisandre recommends that Daenerys meet Jon, and the queen summons him to bend his knees. However, when Jon is meeting Daenerys, he is warning about the night king and his battalion.

Davos, Jorah, Gendry, Tyrion, Jon, and Daenerys decide to take help of Lannisters because they want to kill walkers and take proof of dead walkers to present in front of Lannisters.

Jon and his team go beyond walls to kill a dead walker where an army of night king attacks the team and Jon.

Daenerys is coming with her dragons to help Jon, where one of the dragons is killed by the army of the night king, and then the dead dragon is converting into a dead walker. It seems so weird, but the reality.

Daenerys agrees with Jon to fight with dead walkers while Jon is accepting her as her queen. So they are arriving at the king’s landing with their dragons While Cersei promised that she would send her army to fight with dead walkers.

Later she is telling Jaime that she is with a child in her. Also, she lied about the promise of sending the army to Daenerys and Jon for their help.

After all of this, Jaime is leaving and joins with Daenerys and Jon’s fight against the dead walkers. Littlefinger is trying to convince Sansa that Arya plans to kill her to become the Lady of the Winterfell.

But she is aware of the nature of the little finger. Sansa is learning that he is doing everything on purpose between them, and then she orders Arya to kill him because he is a liar ever since.

Jon and Daenerys are getting closer when they are fighting and while they are heading towards the North.

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 8

Episode 1: Winterfell

Episode 2: A knight of the seven kingdom

Episode 3: The Long Knight

Episode 4: The last of the Starks

Episode 5: The Bells

Episode 6: The Iron Throne

Overview: So the final season of Game of Thrones is all about the two biggest battles: to fight against the army of deads and the second which gets the Iron of Throne.

So here, Daenerys army, wildings, and northern army are fighting against the dead walkers because they want to kill the night king and the first half of this season is all about fighting to kill the army of deads which was really devastating to watch.

Bran is claiming that the army of the dead will come to him to kill the three-eyes raven, and because of that, Theon and Ironburn are offering help to protect him in any cause.

So, the fight begins within Dead walkers and the Northern Army, where Melisandre using his magic and trying to hold the army by lightening the fire.

The night king is killing Theon, and also he is trying to kill Bran, but then Arya comes and kills the Night king with her Valerian sword, and the night king dies there.

Arya and Gendry get intimate while Brienne and Jaime are having a connection of love. Jon is revealing his true identity to Sansa, Arya, and Daenerys.

Daenerys wants the iron throne, so he asks him to conceal his identity so that she can win the throne.

But Sansa wants the king to be Jon to reveal Tyrion’s true and hidden face, who is informing varys about the same.

And here comes the second half, where the season revolves around the battle of who wins the iron throne. Daenerys is arriving with Jon, Arya, Jaime, Brienne, her army, and her dragons to the place of the king, of course, to claim the throne.

Euron is attacking the army of Daenerys Takes them hostage. Daenerys is very angry, so she is burning the city with dragon’s fire and slaughters so many city citizens.

Tyrion and Jon are scared and horrified with the actions which are beyond cruel by Daenerys. Cersei and Jaime are killed, and they die. Tyrion is arrested for treason while Jon is killing Daenerys.

Dragon is furious, and in his anger, he is melting the iron throne. So bran is becoming the king, and Jon returns to his castle, Sansa is becoming the queen of Winterfell, and Arya is heading towards Westeros.

Tyrion is becoming the king’s hand, and they create a new council with the new rule with Bronn, Sam, Davos, and Brienne, of course, for the good of King’s landing and since justice is served. And here is the end of all eight seasons of game of thrones.

