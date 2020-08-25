in season 7 there will be a recasting of Elongated Man

Share it:

It’s been several months since Hartley Sawyer was fired from The Flash, meanwhile the showrunner talked about the future of his character, Elongated Man, which will also have to appear during the seventh season of The CW show.

The Coronavirus epidemic has suspended him ahead of time episodes of The Flash 6, not allowing the producers to conclude the storylines started during the episodes, including the one centered on the character of Hartley Sawyer. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly reporters, Eric Wallace confirmed that the story of Elongated Man will therefore also be present in the seventh season, but with a novelty: the superhero will be played by another person. Here is the showrunner’s comment: “It’s actually going to be a fun thing, technically it’s a recasting, however the character won’t have a very big role in the seventh season. It will simply serve to wrap up Sue’s story. However it could be called a recasting, but we will do it in a way that will be compatible with the character to sum up Sue’s story, but it will also be a lot of fun“.

To find out how the new identity of Elongated Man will be introduced we will have to wait for the airing of the unreleased episodes, which will be broadcast in the course of 2021. Finally we point out the first trailer of the seventh season of The Flash.