In Italy they analyze that the return of football is with the public

The Calcium will return to activity next June 20th, and unlike what happens in the Bundesliga or what will happen in The league of Spain, the national authorities analyze the possibility of playing with the public in the stadiums.

As reported by the local press, there will be a meeting on monday 8 of the current to debate the idea of open the stadium doors to rEducated number of supporters when the ball rolls down the A series.

At the moment all the commitments, like the rest of the European competitions, "must be held behind closed doors" However, the debate around reopen the scenarios, even partially, could be valued in the coming days"Advanced the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The protocol established so far provides that only the essential protagonists of the show (players, technicians, referees, assistants, security personnel, among others) can access the facilities.

In addition, the Italian newspaper reported that "seeing the positive evolution of the pandemic the rules could be relaxed and the Government would be able to approve a certain amount of public in the stands, maintaining social distances ”.

“Followers are the most important part for a club, but right now we are obliged to do it without them. However, it is a problem that we must quickly address, reasoning about a partial reopening of the stadiums respecting the rules of social distancing”, Assured the general director of the Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, in statements given to the RAI .

The Calcium was suspended in the date 26, when the Juventus led the contest with 63 points followed by the Lazio, with one less, as an escort. The team of Turin was one of those who had a large number of positive cases of COVID-19, among them, the Cordovan Paulo Dybala, who was isolated for a month and a half.

The other Argentine from the squad, the striker Gonzalo Higuain, He traveled to Argentina in the middle of the stop and only returned to practice last week. A similar situation happened with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the maximum figure of the team that will seek your nineth scudetto consecutive, who joined in the last days after passing the most critical stage of the pandemic in his country.

Eight points below is the Inter of Lautaro Martinez, who must defend third place and the direct classification to the Champions League on the lookout for Atalanta of the Papuan Gomez (48), the Rome of Javier Pastore (45) and the Napoli (39).

In the lower area there are between eight and ten teams that fight not to fall in the places of the descents that until the moment of suspension occupied Lecce, SPAL and Brescia.

