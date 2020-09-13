Immortals Fenyx Rising looks more and more Zelda BOTW in the new one hour gameplay video

At the conclusion of the latest Ubisoft Forward digital event, the developers of Immortal Fenyx Rising have released a new video with almost an hour and a half (to be precise, 85 minutes) of gameplay scenes.

The video edited by the authors of Ubisoft Quebec outlines the outlines of the playful, content and narrative offer of this project that winks at Zelda Breath of the Wild. Like Link, in fact, even the hero who can be interpreted in the adventure once known as Gods & Monsters will be able to freely explore a scenario full of puzzles to solve, of enemies to confront and of upgrades to unlock to evolve their equipment.

In spite of the undeniable (and if you will, even blatant) similarities with the Nintendo masterpiece, the title still seems to carve out its own space of uniqueness in the way it illustrates the story (through a narrating voice which follows the hero in all his adventures) and above all in the combat system, with a more action approach and a progression of the challenges to be completed that follows other exponents of the genre such as Assassin’s Creed.

We leave you to the video at the opening of the article and we remind you that the launch of Immortals Fenyx Rising is scheduled for December 3 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and, with free upgrade, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. To find out more about this title, we refer you to our special on Immortals Fenyx Rising inspired by Zelda.