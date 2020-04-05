Sports

Iker Casillas slides a possible solution to restructure the football calendar

April 5, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
While the coronavirus pandemic has completely stopped the sports world, the different organisms that govern the world sport continue to work to try to adapt and map different options to restructure the calendar for when you can return to practicing sport at a professional level.

In this sense, Iker Casillas, on the morning of this Sunday, has published a comment on his social networks in which he has slipped a possible solution to this situation in football.

The Mostoleño goalkeeper has come to say that the remainder of the season could be disputed until December, if everything returns to normal in 3/4 months, and then adapt the sports calendar to the calendar year bearing in mind that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is played between November and December.

