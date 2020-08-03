Idris Elba updates us on Luther's film: "It will be done, and it will be more courageous"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After surprising everyone with the announcement of Luther's film, the leading actor Idris Elba back to the question, confirming what has been said and anticipating some surprises.

He got to talk to the press later the BAFTA ceremony, who saw him receive a prestigious Special Award: "I always said that I would have liked to see it in a film, and I really think that's where we are headed: we will make a film. And I can't wait for it to happen … is really going on!".

There seem to be no more doubts: we will see the controversial London detective in a real movie, and the actor later revealed that he was particularly enthusiastic about it: "With movies there are no limits. You can afford to be a little braver with the storylines, a little more international, and bring it all on a larger scale. But John Luther will always be John Luther. "

For those who followed his investigations on the small screen, Elba's words could be very interesting. The series has always been attentive to the psychology of the characters, the pragmatism of the protagonist and the demons that he carries within, but who knows that this is not the start of something even bigger, with international intrigues and wider plots.

What do you think? You in favor of the Luther film? Tell us in the comments! To get an idea of ​​the atmosphere in which the series is immersed, here is the trailer for the fifth season of Luther.