Ibai inaugurates a private ‘GTA Online’ server set in Marbella and takes 151 very special players

Game servers created by youtubers seem to be an unstoppable trend for this 2021. The starting guns were given by Egoland in ‘RUST’ and Arkadia in ‘ARK: Survival Evolved’, and now a new competitor has arrived, and not exactly a small one: Ibai Llanos has just announced your own server in ‘GTA Online’. Its name will have an unmistakable traditional touch: Marbella Vice, which the oldest of the place will remember that it coincides with a game of recreational pistols that Álex de la Iglesia directed with real actors.

As announced by Ibai on his Twitch channel, ‘Marbella Vice’ is created with the help of CooLifeGame and other experts in ‘GTA V’ multiplayer server design. The goal: to have 151 youtubers and personalities playing on this private server when it is finished that guarantees shootouts to the rhythm of the recognizable street songs of El Fary. According to TVTop metrics, its broadcast led on Sunday on the platform, with 112,000 viewers on average.

The official opening of the server is scheduled for April 11. In the presentation video with which Ibai commented on some of the server’s characteristics, all kinds of personalized posters could be seen (from announcements of concerts by El Fary and Kiko Rivera to Spanishizations of Civil Guard vehicles, among other law enforcement agencies).

Some of the proper names that Ibai put on the table as common on the server are streamers Auronplay, Perxitaa, TheGrefg, or Rubius, some of them ‘GTA’ veterans, footballers like Haaland, Borja Iglesias, Courtois or Kun Agüero, and artists like Kidd Keo rag. The limit is now 151 players, but expanding to 200 in future waves is not ruled out.

The heroes of ‘Marbella Vice’

And this is the complete list of participants in Marbella Vice.

Ibai

CoolifeGame

rubius

Cristinini

JuanSGuarnizo

AgentMaxo

Arigameplays

Folagor

Carola

Zeling

TheGrefg

DJMario

Spursito

Auronplay

Perxita

Goes

Carolina April

Vicens

Ampeterby

Elchurches

Minus thirteen

Luh

Hit GG

Bladecito

Destroy

Ded

Hardy

Trolero

Outconsumer

Morphains

Gemma

Davilin

Zunk

ALkapone

Lakshart Nia

Chuty

Pieces

Blon

Head

Chat

Force

Erroneous

Mister Ego

Khan

Dylantero

Elxokas

MK

Acenix

The insane

The AFK Expert

Genesis

Agustin51

Withzack

Lazypopa

storehouse

Paracetamor

Silithur

The Catacroquer

Zorman

Cell dust

The Fox

BarbeQ

Mega

Tanizen

Mery Soldier

Alvaro845

Reydama

Albii Prz

Knekro

Illojuan

Other

Selene

Werlyb

Erling Haaland

D3stri

Dtoke

Lit Killah

Momonkun

Elemao

Mayichi

Biyin

Srta Moore

Violeta G

Leviathan

ByViruzz

Sukua

Mister Jagger

Alexby

Borja Iglesias placeholder image

Laporte

Kun Agüero

Aroyitt

Sr Cheeto

Daz

Duendepablo

Elvis

Refrigerators

Gona89

Karchez

DarkozTV

Train

Titodami

Johnson Shotguns

Flipin

Gerib

Whom

Kenai Souza

Nosoykoko

Luquitas rodriguez

Polispol

Chicksenpai

Charly ruiz

ItsRaikz

Roberto Galati

Sekiam

Sutan

Taeschnee

Play

Lolito

Manitous TV

Kronno Zomber

Komanche

Kidd Keo

Kitohhhh

Lauriita18

MeinTV

Jotacanario

Jordi Maquiavelo

Jcorko_

ITAR

Goorgo

Goncho

Courteous

Cheeddii

Borja Pavón

LadyAhriadna

Wasabo

Wachiinanii

The Corvus Clan

Vince RP

Ungoron RP

Shurpa

Poseidon

Pivitron

nefarius

Pipol

razor

Mrdisyy

Blako

Yisus

defect

Orslok

MoleDJ

Eltitosintho