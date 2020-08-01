"I was the last to find out that I was Daisy Johnson"

Share it:

A few episodes from the end of the seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Chloe Bennet a.k.a. Daisy Johnson she tells how she felt, at the time, in discovering that she had to play a Marvel superheroine (and also how she was practically the last to find out).

"Honestly, I'm pretty sure the fans got there long before me"admits the actress in an interview with Looper"In fact, I really didn't know. I had clues, hunches, towards the end of the first season or even the beginning of the second, that I could have become something more. But I'm not too sure, I have very vague memories about it".

In the first season, after all, Daisy was Skye, a vagrant hacker member of the highly recommendable group of activists Rising Tide, who joined the S.H.I.E.L.D. for a variety of reasons completely different from what one might think.

"But I remember when someone said to me 'Ah, you will be a superheroine!' and I What? the role for which I auditioned was a somewhat unlucky hacker who lives in a van, nothing so physical was indicated '. I thought it was a lot of fun, like 'There's no way. I'm not an athletic type. I couldn't do that stuff".

But the worm of doubt had crept in … "So I started taking a look at fan theories on the web, and I remember thinking that maybe I could become Mantis p She-Hulk, or some random character".

Until one day the turning point came: "But then there was this theory … I remember the moment well, it was like two in the morning, and I was reading the various theories on the web, and someone wrote 'In my opinion, it's Daisy. It's Quake, Daisy Johnson. ' So I searched for the character on google, and saw similarities in it".

"I certainly took it easy to tell me. I was probably the last to find out!".

The third to last episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Brand New Day, will air on Friday August 5 in the United States, and the following week on FOX here in Italy.