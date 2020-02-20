"I threw iodine" Montserrat Oliver reveals trick for Yolanda Andrade to stop drinking

Years ago, after the sudden death of his father, Yolanda Andrade He became an alcoholic, to the extent that he drank up to two bottles of alcohol daily.

When he was going out with his best friend Montserrat Oliver, although he was "drowned" in alcohol, he asked for more and more intoxicating drinks; Therefore, the ojiverde driver began to "cheat" her with a trick.

“I was drowned and still asked for more drink. I was holding iodine. He grabbed water, threw iodine, so that it looked like whiskey, and even mere arribita threw a splash of whiskey and did not move it. (He gave it to him), ”Montserrat revealed during his program Montse and Joe.

And indeed, Yolanda Andrade I didn't notice that her friend was cheating on her; although all I thought was that I needed a stronger drink.

"Then I (drank) and said,‘ net alcohol doesn't know me, I need something stronger, "Yolanda Andrade confessed.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: “They didn't give me an explanation”: Remmy Valenzuela was prevented from going to the ‘La Academia’ forum