I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home debuts April 5, trailer shown

In case you are a lover of romantic anime, you will be happy to know that the adaptation of the excellent I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home of Shimesaba and Booota will arrive earlier than expected, and that a few moments ago the second official trailer was released. The release date is April 5, 2021, and the season will consist of only one cour.

Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kosei o Hiro, also known in the West as I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home, is a 2017 light novel series, published in Japan by Kadokawa and currently running with over 1.5 million copies sold. The work proved to be a success and in 2018 a manga adaptation was announced, also in the serialization phase with just under 30 chapters published. In 2019 the work won a place in the Top 100 of the most popular manga on Reddit, finishing in seventh place.

In case you are not familiar with the series, you can read the official synopsis below: “Yoshida, a 26-year-old employee, returns home drunk after being dumped by the girl he loved. On the way back he sees a high schooler sitting on the ground, Sayu Ogiwara, willing to give her his body in exchange for a place to sleep. The boy allows her to stay with him, and the next day the two strike an agreement: Saya can stay as long as she wants, but in exchange she will have to take care of the house, cleaning and cooking. Thus begins the strange story of coexistence between a runaway student and an aspiring businessman“.

All fans of sentimental anime / slice of life can therefore rejoice, as Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san and Fruits Basket 3 will also arrive in the same month. For the moment, however, the transmission in Italy has not yet been confirmed.