“I felt that the clown was carrying me”: Raúl Araiza and “El Donkey” Van Rankin confess that he was going to die (VIDEO)

Raúl Araiza Y "The Donkey ”Van Rankin they confessed that they were about to die when they went on vacation together Acapulco.

During the issuance of Members on Air, the drivers detailed that some years ago they traveled to the state of Warrior, in the company of several friends, so they were drinking alcohol most of the time.

“Yes I felt that I was carrying the clown, apart it was at a time where I took a relapse license…. We came from skiing, already farts and we went to the sea … I I do not remember anything until a wave rolled over and I no longer touched the floor … That's when I got scared”, Detailed Raúl.

The first to leave was Raul while "El Burro" continued in the water, however, fortunately one of his companions he went to the beach and he could rescue him.

“I started to get tired, suddenly someone came out and saved me, although I thought that they were going to assault me… "said" The Donkey ".

While Araiza finished: “We laugh right now, but if we get a substitute. ”

You may be interested: José Eduardo confesses to his dad that he is "weird"; That's how Eugenio Derbez reacted (VIDEO)

With information from Unicable