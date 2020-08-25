“I am confident that this year he can give more”: Gennaro Gattuso’s accolade to “Chucky” Lozano at Napoli

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the 2019-2020 season, “Chucky” Lozano added 5 goals and 2 assists in 34 games REUTERS / Ciro De Luca

Hirving Lozano’s performance in Europe has several contrasts. Despite the fact that in Holland he lived times of glory, his time at Napoli in Italy has left many doubts among directors and fans.

During the 2019-2020 season, “Chucky” Lozano added 5 goals and 2 assists in 34 games. On the other hand, in the 2018-2019 season, the still PSV Eindhoven player had a mark of 21 annotations and 8 assists in 40 games.

Against this background, there are those who assured that the Mexican was going to be loaned to another team to have a greater participation and recover his performance. However, Gennaro Gattuso, Napoli’s coach, reported on Tuesday that he will give him his vote of confidence for next season.

The Italian strategist is confident that this football year can be better than the previous one for Chucky Lozano. Through a press conference, the coach gave some details and decided to talk about his future plans.

Unlike last tournament, Gattuso wants Lozano to do better and be able to take advantage of his potential. “I am confident that Lozano can do more things than he did last season,” said the helmsman of the Neapolitans.

In the same way, the technician asked for commitment and effort for the next six months. “We always talk about the transfer market, but a player must make sure they want to stay because if there is no heart, it is difficult,” said the former champion at Germany 2006.

Similarly, the Italian coach asked for commitment and effort for the next six months (Reuters)

Gattuso explained that at Napoli there must be a “sense of belonging” so that the players feel “motivated”. Every week we have to improve to get better results.

Some time later, Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, took the floor and explained the situation the club is going through. The manager acknowledged that due to the COVID-19 pandemic they have no plans to make sales, however, he said they are ready to put up with any offer for their players.

“We will not do a sales campaign, so those who seem to be starting today could also stay. There are vultures waiting to dive. We have an impenetrable armor, so they dry up and do not get the prices that suit them, “said the president during his appearance before the media.

CAPELLO SPEAKS OF CHUCKY

Capello was sincere and said that, under the command of Carlo Ancelotti, Lozano played “good games, but never at the top” (Photo: REUTERS / Satish Kumar Subramani)

A few days ago, the legendary Fabio Capello spoke about some Mexican soccer players and one of them was Hirving Lozano. The former coach of the England National Team praised the Pachuca youth squad and acknowledged that he has always found him to be a “smart player who knows how to move with or without the ball.”

He also pointed out that, under the command of Carlo Ancelotti, Lozano played “good games, but never at the top.” Capello was sincere and said that the Italian League is different, a football where they pressure you more.

“I think that with Gattuso he can have something more, if he decides to stay there,” he declared in an interview with ESPN. In the end, he ruled that Lozano is a player who “lacks nothing”, since the times they have required it, he has responded in the best way.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

“The pact”: the meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrea Pirlo to define the future of Juventus

UEFA confirmed that the European Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla will be played with an audience

The lurid details of the scandal that the Manchester United captain had: his sister was injected with a drug to faint her