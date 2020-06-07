Entertainment

Hunter x Hunter: Chrollo Lucifer shows up in this awesome cosplay

June 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Hunter x Hunter it's been on hiatus for over a year, and while Yoshihiro Togashi has a hard time communicating when we can read a new chapter, it's up to the fans to keep the focus on this work. In fact, a fan of the series wanted to pay homage to the character of Chrollo Lucifer, dressing him in an incredible cosplay.

Founder and leader of the Phantom BrigadeChrollo immediately proved to be a mysterious figure, with a dark and probably tormented past, like almost all members of the gang, which also includes the best known Hisoka. Over the years fans have always shown interest in this character, especially after theincredible clash with the mercenaries Zeno and Silva Zoldickrespectively Killua's grandfather and father.

On that occasion, in fact, his immense fighting ability emerged, capable of putting the two opponents in difficulty, and later Zeno himself said that, in a direct clash between them, if Chrollo had fought at his full potential, probably he would have been defeated. This makes us understand how Chrollo's character still has a lot to show, and gives us hope for interesting future developments.

READ:  Netflix: The Last Kingdom Season 4 - Everything We Know So Far

It was the user @Ank_CosArt who shared the images of the fantastic and faithful cosplay on Instagram that you can find in the post at the bottom of the page. In the past we had seen other fans dedicate fantastic cosplay to Chrollo, and undoubtedly this is among the best made. We also recall that Chrollo also obtained a Nendoroid, showing himself in chibi form close to Kurapika and the other main characters of the series.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.