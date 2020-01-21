 Hugo Weaving did not return as Red Skull for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame for money issues

Share it:

The movie "Avengers: Infinity War" left us the unexpected surprise of see Red Skull again at UCM, who had lost track of him after his first and only film "Captain America the First Avenger". This was joined by another appearance in "Avengers: Endgame". However, it was not interpreted by the actor Hugo Weaving as it happened in the movie of the Capi. Instead, it was actor Ross Marquand who took his place, to show this version of Red Skull that is the guardian of the Soulstone in Vormir.

In December 2018, the Russo already revealed that Weaving was asked to return at the time, but the thing did not come to fruition. Now we can finally hear the actor's version. During a new interview with Time Out we have the Hugo Weaving's first statements about it, and it seems that everything came down to the basics, money issues.

Oh yeah. I loved playing that Red Skull character, it was a lot of fun. We were all forced to sign up for three movies. I thought that (Red Skull) probably wouldn't come back in 'Captain America' but I could come back as a villain in 'The Avengers'. By then, they had delayed the contracts we had agreed to, so the money they offered me for 'The Avengers' It was much smaller than the one I got for the first one, and this time it was for two movies. And the promise when we signed the contracts for the first time was that money would grow every time. They said: ‘It's just a voice job, it's no big deal’. In fact, I found it impossible to negotiate with them through my agent. And I really didn't want to do it that much. But I would have done it.

As the actor remembers, he had a contract for three films. His no return has always been associated with the fact that the actor has never been very happy with this interpretation, and in these statements he is not particularly motivated either.

It is interesting from these statements the detail that the actor is not always obliged to return even if he has a contract for several films, in this case due to a clause that linked to certain economic conditions, which when not fulfilled, allowed Weaving to “get rid” of the interpretation.

