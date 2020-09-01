Entertainment

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds ironically apologizes for the comments on his dog video

September 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
In the last few hours on the web a video showing it went viral Hugh Jackman and her dog, a French Bulldog, who ‘dance’ together. As with any video that goes viral, in addition to the positive and funny comments, the haters are also revealed. Even affectionate and ironic haters, like colleague and friend Ryan Reynolds.

Time ago An ironic feud is going on between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds which sees the two actors challenge each other with jokes and posts on social media.
And even in this case the duel continued: “What kind of monster puts tap shoes on a dog?” Reynolds wrote in a post, referring to Jackman and the shoes his dog wears in the video.

After this post Reynolds commented with an ‘apology’:“I apologize to Mr. Hugh Jackman. When I wrote that I had not yet seen or heard the video. The dog appears to be dressed normally.”.
La faida tra Hugh Jackman e Ryan Reynolds was born in the period of success of Deadpool and Logan. The two colleagues and friends began to ironically clash on social media and since then, apart from some sporadic truce, they have never stopped.
On Everyeye you can find the funny video of Hugh Jackman dancing with his dog and the review of Deadpool 2, a film starring Ryan Reynolds.

